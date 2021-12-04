Padma Shri Vinod Dua passes away at 67, confirms daughter Mallika Dua

Vinod Dua, veteran journalist, and Padma Shri awardee passed away on December 4, 2021. Vindo Dua was suffering from a prolonged illness following a COVID-19 infection. The news of Vinod Dua’s demise was confirmed by her daughter Mallika Dua via a social media post. 67 years old Vinod Dua, a veteran journalist, was moved last week to the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital in New Delhi. Mallika Dua also informed that the cremation will be held at the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi on December 5, 2021.

Vinod Dua, with an illustrious career that spanned four decades, was a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doorsharshan and other prominent media houses. Vinod Dua’s legacy goes across the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, with his latest avatar on digital new age media. Vinod Dua was also known to have revolutionized the election coverage of India.

In June 2021, Vinod Dua had lost his wife Padmavati Dua, also known as Chinna Dua, to COVID-19. She was a radiologist.

Senior journalist Vinod Dua passes away, confirms his daughter and actress Mallika Dua. His cremation will take place tomorrow, she posts.



(Pic Source: Vinod Dua Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/CmkSgOrWfP — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021

Vinod Dua- First electronic media journalist to win Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award

Vinod Dua for his contribution to journalism was awarded several awards. He became the first electronic media journalist in 1996 to win the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award.

Other Awards & Honours

Year Awards 2008 Padma Shri 2017 RediInk Award for his lifetime Achievement in the field of Journalism

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A L L I K A D U A (@mallikadua)

Vinod Dua’s ‘Zaika India Ka’ and other programs

Vinod Dua who considered himself more of a broadcaster and not just a journalist hosted several programs on Doordarshan as well as later on in his career.

Dua hosted programs such as ‘Janwani’, where the national broadcaster Doordarshan asked direct questions on the political and social relevance of the country.

Another milestone of Vinod Dua’s career was ‘Parakh’. It was also a weekly Current Affairs show which was broadcast in Doordarshan.

Vinod Dua’s much-loved show was ‘Zaika India Ka’ in which he traveled across various cities of India, stopped by the roads, highways and tasted several dishes from the roadside dhabas.

Vindo Dua: Personal Life

Vinod Dua and his wife Chinna Dua were admitted to a hospital in May 2021 after they both were tested positive for COVID-19. Vindo Dua’s health has been repeatedly suffered since then and he had been in and out of the hospitals.

Vindo Dua is survived by two daughters, Bakul Dua, a Clinical Psychologist, and the comic-actor Mallika Dua.