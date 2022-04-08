Pak Political Crisis: Imran Khan’s Decisions ‘Unconstitutional’ says Pak SC, No Trust Vote on Saturday

Pakistan Supreme Court declared Imran Khan's decision to advise the President to dissolve National Assembly as unconstitutional, ruling that he was bound by Constitution and therefore could not advise taking such an action.

The Supreme Court restored National Assembly, stating that the PM and Federal Ministers, Ministers of State, Advisers etc stand restored to their respective offices as on April 3. The court also set aside the ruling of the Deputy Speaker rejecting the no-confidence vote against the Imran Khan government, declaring the ruling as unconstitutional in a unanimous judgement.

The top court has given directions to hold the sitting of the National Assembly for the no-trust vote against Pakistan PM Imran Khan "not later than 10:30 am on April 9".

Pakistan's National Assembly Leader of Opposition Party Shehbaz Sharif said after the ruling, "Today would be remembered in Pakistan's history in golden words. We thank Heads of all Oppn parties, colleagues who joined us to speak for truth&rivals who called a spade a spade by listening to their conscience."

Supreme Court of Pakistan says the prime minister was bound by Constitution, therefore, he could not advise the president to dissolve assemblies; no-trust move at 10am on Saturday (9th April): Pakistan's Geo News pic.twitter.com/7surhs3fm9 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

Pakistan Supreme Court Decision on Dissolution of National Assembly: 7 key Points

1. The Supreme Court declared Imran Khan's decisions as unconstitutional and said he was bound by the constitution and cannot in that case advise the President to dissolve the National Assembly.

2. The top court restored the National Assembly and directed all Ministers and advisers to be restored to their respective offices.

3. Pakistan SC declared the deputy speaker's move of rejecting the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan's government as unconstitutional.

4. The Supreme Court declared that the speaker is under a duty to summon and hold a sitting of the Assembly in the present Session and shall do so immediately, not later than 10:30 a.m. on April 9th.

5. The court ruled that the National Assembly session on the no-trust vote must not be adjourned until a vote on the motion.

6. The court specified that the "Speaker shall not, in the exercise of his powers under clause (3) Article 54 of the Constitution, prorogue the Assembly and bring the Session to an end."

7. The court also ruled if in case of Imran Khan is removed as a result of the no-confidence motion, the new leader of the House should be elected in the same session.

Read Also: Pakistan Political Crisis -In Detail

No Trust Vote on April 9th

As per the SC order, a no-trust vote is scheduled to be held on April 9, 2022. The vote is likely to be held around 10 am, as the court has ordered it to take place no later than 10.30 am on April 9th, Saturday.

#WATCH Supreme Court of Pakistan declares the deputy speaker’s ruling unconstitutional in a unanimous judgment; No-trust move at 10am on Saturday, 9th April



(Visuals from Islamabad, Pakistan) pic.twitter.com/Drur8Ulpi5 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for a cabinet meeting

Following Pakistan Supreme Court's order restoring the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan called a cabinet meeting today and he is also expected to address the nation today. He tweeted saying," My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball."

I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parl party mtg; & tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 7, 2022

Can Imran Khan lose the no-trust vote?

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lost its majority in the Pakistan National Assembly after some of its allies decided to withdraw their support from the government.

The opposition for now appears to have the required numbers to pass the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. Several PTI members have also reportedly turned into rebels.

Background

The Pakistan National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members with the majority mark being 172 seats. Imran Khan-led coalition government was formed with the support of 179 members, which included 155 PTI MPs and the remaining from four major allies including MQM-P, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Pakistan President Arif Alvi had dissolved National Assembly on the advise of PM Imran Khan on April 3rd.