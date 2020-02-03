Pakistan declares national emergency to battle massive locusts attack

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared a national emergency in the country because of the massive locusts attack. This attack has destroyed the entire crop field in the Punjab province of Pakistan. According to the reports, the country needs Rs 730 crore to overcome this crisis.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan decided after a meeting with experts and concerned departments. Pakistani PM approved a National Action Plan to overcome this issue. The government assigned various tasks to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Locusts Attack in Pakistan

Pakistan witnessed the worst ever locust attack in the Punjab province of Pakistan. It was first attacked in March 2019 that destroyed over 900000 hectares of land in South Punjab, Khyber, and Sindh regions. According to the Pakistani news reports, standing crops and trees worth millions of rupees have been damaged.

Locusts attack in Somalia

Somalia has also witnessed a severe locust attack and declared a national emergency. According to the UN report, Somalia and Ethiopia witnessed the biggest locusts attack in 25 years. However, Kenya, a neighboring country, has not seen a locust threat in 70 years.

What is Locust Attack?

The locusts are primarily a type of large tropical insects that have an incredible ability to fly. They differ from other insects of their species in their ability to change behavior. Locusts form large herds to migrate over long distances. A locust attack can destroy millions of hectares of land within a few minutes. This year about 97000 liters of medicines have been sprinkled on more than 1.38 lakh hectares of land in Rajasthan only. Pakistan and Somalia are the worst affected nations of locust attack this year.

Locusts are usually attacked in June and July as they are active only during the summer and rainy seasons. These grasshoppers can fly up to 150 kilometers per day. An adult grasshopper can eat food equal to its weight per day (about 2 gms) that makes it a great threat to crops and food grains.

Locust Warning Organisation (LWO)

The Locust warning organization works under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. It is primarily responsible for monitoring, surveying and controlling locusts in states like Rajasthan and Gujarat. LWO research and control of locusts. It also provides training to the farmers, locals, BSF personnel and officials of state admin.