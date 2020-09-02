Parliament's Monsoon Session to begin from September 14: Know Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha timings here

Parliament's Monsoon Session will be held from September 14 to October 1, 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic. The session will held with strict observance with health safety norms including social distancing and wearing of masks.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing the same. As per the notification, President Ram Nath Kovind has called the lower house of Parliament to meet on Monday, September 14 at 9 am. The session will continue till October 1 "subject to exigencies of business".

The Rajya Sabha will also be convening on September 14 at a different time. The two houses will have staggered sitting due to the COVID-19 safety guidelines. Both the Houses of the Parliament will have 18 consecutive sittings with no weekend break or holiday in the middle. Both the houses will convene daily for 4 hours each.

Lok Sabha Timings

The Lok Sabha will convene from 9 am to 1 pm on the first day of the session on September 14.

In the following days from September 15 onwards till October 1, 2020, the Lok Sabha will be sitting from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Rajya Sabha Timings

Rajya Sabha will convene from 3pm to 7pm on September 14, the first day of the monsoon session of the Parliament.

In the subsequent days, the Rajya Sabha proceeding will be shifted to the first half and will be held from 9 am to 1 pm till October 1, 2020.

What strict measures are being taken to combat COVID-19?

Preparations have begun for the convening of the Parliament's monsoon session. Several first-time measures are being undertaken due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of them include a staggered sitting of the two houses-Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and the testing of all Members of the Parliament. Both the chambers and the galleries will be used to accommodate members while adhering to social distancing norms.

Besides this, those who will attend the session will be required to get tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours before the session and follow all the required COVID-19 protocols.

No Question Hour

While zero hour and other proceedings will be held as per schedule, there will be no question hour during the Parliament's monsoon session due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Background

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had earlier recommended holding of Parliament's Monsoon session from September 14 to October 1st. It was proposed to convene both houses of the Parliament from the Central hall in two shifts of four hours on a daily basis. The Lok Sabha was proposed to be called in the first half, while the Rajya Sabha in the second half.