Women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Navy

The Supreme Court on March 17, 2020 granted permanent commission for women in the Indian Navy stating that men and women officers should be treated equally.

The apex court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud stated that denying women officers permanent commission in the navy will be a serious miscarriage of justice. The bench directed the centre to grant permanent commission to women officers, who are currently serving the nation, within three months with increments.

The court stated that it cannot allow gender discrimination in granting permanent commission to women officers in the Navy after the statutory bar was removed by the Centre, allowing women officers also the same right.

Significance

The Supreme Court’s latest order will allow women officers to take up a permanent commission in the Indian navy and serve until their retirement.

What does permanent commission mean?

Permanent Commission means that the officer has the option of serving the nation until his/ her retirement.

What is permanent commission in the Indian Navy?

Till now, the Indian Navy recruited unmarried male and female candidates for its Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Education branch and only unmarried males for its Permanent Commission (PC) in the Executive branch.

Difference between Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission

Permanent Commission Short Service Commission Permanent Commissioned officers can serve till their retirement. Short Service Commissioned officers are recruited for 10 years. The term can be extended to 14 years. The male officers in the Short Service Commission have the option of taking up permanent commission, while women officers were not extended the benefit until now.

Have women been granted permanent commission in the Indian Armed Forces?

The Supreme Court had ruled in February 2020 that women officers in the Short Service Commission (SSC) of the Indian Army will be eligible to take up the permanent commission. The central government has already issued notifications for permanent posts for women officers in ten branches of the army.

Background

The centre had been opposing the move to grant permanent commission to women officers, saying that sea sailing duties cannot be granted to women officers in the Navy, as its Russian vessels do not have washrooms for them.

However, the Supreme Court rejected the argument by saying there should be no discrimination and that the women officers can sail with the same efficiency as male officers.

