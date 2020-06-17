Petition filed in Delhi HC seeking to ensure 27 percent reservation for OBCs in medical, dental colleges 

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on June 16, 2020 seeking directions to the central government to follow the reservation procedure of 27 percent reservation of seats for the OBC category in medical and dental colleges for the academic year 2020.

The petition claims that in the past two academic years, 2017- 18 and 2018-19, 5,530 seats that should have gone to students in OBC category under the reservation procedure, were allotted to students in the general category.

Objective

The petition has been filed to stop the alleged discrimination by the centre against the OBC students in dental and medical courses.

Key Highlights

• The petition alleges that recently it was known through news reports after the publishing of NEET results 2020 that the 27 percent reservation to OBCs was not being followed in the admissions to medical and dental college seats surrendered by the state government to the all India quota of the Union government.

• The plea claimed that the centre gave reservations to SC, ST, and economically weaker section category students alone and failed to extended similar benefits to the students belonging to the OBC category in the medical and dental courses.

• The petition called this a clear violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

• The petition was filed by the Secretary of the National Union of Backward Classes through advocate A Rajarajan.

Background

Around 15 percent of the undergraduate seats including MBBS and BDS seats and 50 percent of the postgraduate seats including those of MD, MS and MDS courses from the state government's medical colleges are given to the centre under All India Quota, which fills them according to its procedure in every academic year.