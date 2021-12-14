PM Modi to address National Agro Summit on Dec 16 with focus on Natural Farming: 5 points on Natural Farming

National Agro Summit: Prime Minister Modi will address the farmers virtually on December 16, 2021, at a valedictory function of an agro-event which will be organized by the Government of Gujarat. During the National Summit on Agro and Food Processing, contours of natural farming will be presented. The three-day National Summit has kick-started from December 14.

The Union Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal while informing about the event said that the National Agro Summit is the very first initiative where natural farming is one of the major focus. He also announced that a committee to set up in the near future to look into the demands of the protesting farmers will also discuss the promotion of natural farming.

Prime Minister Modi will virtually address the National Summit on Agro while the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, and others will be present during the National Summit on Agro and Food Processing.

Prime Minister @narendramodi to address National Summit on Agro and Food Processing on 16th December in which detailed contours of natural farming shall be presented



Natural Farming in India

1. Natural Farming in India has become a significant farm practice now as it requires less input cost and also ensures a higher income to the farmers in comparison to the other farming practices.

2. In the last two years in India, the number of farmers who have adopted Natural farming has been on rising in Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat. Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are leading in natural farming.

3. In the last financial year, an area of 4 lakh hectares was approved in 8 states for the promotion and training of natural farming under a scheme Bhartiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhati. The scheme had started from 2020-21 fiscal onwards.

4. The Central Government has not yet captured the total area under natural farming. The farmers are being trained currently and the more sufficient data will be captured after the farmers will adopt the practice of Natural farming in their fields.

5. The Government of Gujarat has also framed a scheme under which it has trained over 20,000 master trainers in natural farming, who further will train more than 2 lakh farmers.

What is Zero Budget Natural Farming?

Zero Budget Natural Farming is identified as a promising tool for minimizing the dependence of the farmers on the purchased inputs and reducing the cost of agriculture by relying on the traditional field-based technologies which will lead to improved soil health.

Shift of agriculture practices under Natural Farming

The zero-budget natural farming emphasized the shift of agricultural practices from non-crops to the diversified multi-cropping system. Desi cow, its urine, and dung play a significant role in good agricultural production. Other traditional practices such as keeping the soil covered with a green cover whole year or mulching the soil with biomass are also some of the added practices to sustain productivity.