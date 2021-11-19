PM Modi announces repeal of all three farm laws, farmers welcome move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed during his address to the nation on November 19, 2021 that the centre has decided to repeal all three farm laws. PM Modi announced that the procedure to repeal the three laws will begin at the Winter Parliament session. He urged all farmers to return home to their families and said let us start afresh.

#WATCH | We have decided to repeal all 3 farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/0irwGpna2N — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

The Prime Minister said during his national address on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised." pic.twitter.com/pTWTEAut4P — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

The Prime Minister reiterated, "when i became PM in 2014, "we (govt) prioritised farmers' welfare & development... Many people are unaware of the truth that 80/100 are small-scale farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land and are over 10 crores in population. This piece of land is their survival."

When I became PM in 2014, we (govt) prioritised farmers' welfare & development... Many people are unware of this truth that 80/100 are small scale farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land and are over 10 crores in population. This piece of land is their survival: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/Z1P6ioCIrh — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

He said that his government took several steps to ensure that farmers get the right amount for their hard work. He said, "we strengthened the rural infrastructure market. We not only increased MSP but also set up record govt procurement centres. Procurement by our govt broke the record of past several decades."

He also recalled how his government worked to provide farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. He said, "such factors have contributed to increased agriculture production. We strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, brought more farmers under it."

He assured that his government will continue to work for farmers and informed that they have also decided to implement Zero Budget Natural Farming to make MSP more efficient & other issues. He informed that a committee will be formed which will comprise, Centre, State representatives, farmers, scientists and economists.

#WATCH | We have also decided to implement Zero Budget Natural Farming...To make MSP more efficient & other issues...a committee to be formed which will comprise, Centre, State representatives, farmers, scientists, economists...Our govt will continue to work for farmers: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/Y27eKzUScy — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Farmers' response to repealing of three farm laws

Farmers welcomed PM Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal all three farm laws. At the same time, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait tweeted saying that the agitation will not be taken back until the farm laws are scrapped in the Parliament.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait tweets, "The agitation will not be taken back. We will wait for the day when the farm laws will be scrapped in the Parliament. Government should talk on other issues of farmers too, besides MSP."#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/a5KmDhoaPP — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Farmers will continue to agitate until the laws are taken back in Parliament. MSP Guarantee Act has to be formed. This is a victory of farmers - dedicated to more than 750 farmers who died & to tribals, workers, women who became a part of this agitation: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait pic.twitter.com/WXo4HVEugm — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Samyukta Kisan Morcha said, "We welcome PM Narendra Modi's decision to repeal all 3 anti-farmer laws; will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures. If this happens, it will be a historic victory of the one year-long farmers' struggle in India."

We welcome PM Narendra Modi's decision to repeal all 3 anti-farmer laws; will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures. If this happens, it will be a historic victory of the one year long farmers' struggle in India: Samyukta Kisan Morcha — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

We welcome this move...Though it took the PM a year to make such an announcement. Talks should happen...Whatever decision (on protest withdrawal) is taken, it will be followed. It's SKM's right to do sp: Bharatiya Kisan Union's Naresh Tikait on withdrawal of farm laws pic.twitter.com/hb0aGvjtmz — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

BKU-BHANU President Bhanu Pratap Singh said, "I welcome this move. Due to anti-farm policies for 75 years, farmers died due to debts. I urge PM Modi to form a farm committee and let it decide crop rates. Farmers' loans should be waived off in a day through an announcement like today's."

I welcome this move. Due to anti-farm policies for 75 years, farmers died due to debts. I urge PM Modi to form a farm committee and let it decide crop rates. Farmers' loans should be waived off in a day through an announcement like today's: Bhanu Pratap Singh, BKU-BHANU President pic.twitter.com/GFMdKx39fR — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

#WATCH | Farmers celebrate at Ghazipur border with "Kisan Zindabad" slogans following PM Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal all three farm laws. pic.twitter.com/QHNpbtEW0g — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Opposition's response to the move

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulated all the farmers in the country saying, "their agitation yielded results. Had this been done sooner lives of 700 farmers could've been saved. Still, this is big. Perhaps for the 1st time in India's history, Govt is taking back 3 laws due to an agitation."

Farmers proved that the Centre eventually will have to listen to the people. Water cannons, lathis dried up and nails melted against farmer's determination. Govt made all efforts to disrupt the protest but farmers' didn't give up & fought well. : Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/NRVEmrVsMp — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also welcomed PM Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal all 3 Farm Laws. He said it is, "in the best interests of the country and its farmers. Your farms and families have been waiting for long and they will be happy to welcome you back. "

Welcome PM Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal all 3 #FarmLaws, in the best interests of the country and its farmers. Your farms and families have been waiting for long and they will be happy to welcome you back. BJD continues to stand with the farmers: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pic.twitter.com/LLVfmrvege — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Haryana Dy CM welcomed Centre's decision to repeal the #FarmLaws on the occasion of Guru Parv. He said, "this is a commendable step for the reinstatement of peace & harmony in society. I appeal to all farmer orgs to end their protest. We'll continue to make effort for farmers' welfare."

We welcome Centre's decision to repeal the #FarmLaws on the occasion of Guru Parv. This is a commendable step for the reinstatement of peace & harmony in society. I appeal to all farmer orgs to end their protest. We'll continue to make effort for farmers' welfare: Haryana Dy CM pic.twitter.com/B17sUpdyzl — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "the repealing of 3 #FarmLaws is the victory of the legendary farmer's strike. Indian farmers have written a great page in the history of class struggle for an egalitarian world. Greetings to farmers who fought tirelessly overcoming several challenges."