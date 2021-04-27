PM Modi distributes e-property cards under SVAMITVA scheme: All you need to know

On the National Panchayati Raj day on April 24, 2021, PM Narendra Modi launched the distribution of e-property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme.

4.09 lakh property owners received their e-property cards during the distribution of e-property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme via video conferencing.

During the launch, PM Modi lauded the leadership efforts of Panchayats in creating awareness and stopping coronavirus from entering the villages.

आप सभी ने बड़ी कुशलता से, ना सिर्फ कोरोना को गांवों में पहुंचने से रोका, बल्कि गांव में जागरूकता पहुंचाने में भी बहुत बड़ी भूमिका निभाई।



इस वर्ष भी हमारे सामने चुनौती गांवों तक इस संक्रमण को पहुंचने से रोकने की है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 24, 2021

PM Modi urged that all the Panchayats will follow the mantra of Dawai Bhi Kadai Bhi to fight the war against Covid-19. He urged the Panchayats to ensure that all the guidelines laid down by the Centre be followed in the villages. PM Modi highlighted that this time around we have the vaccine to protect ourselves. “It is the duties of the Panchayats to ensure that every person in their village is administered with two doses of the vaccine,” PM said.

जो भी गाइडलाइंस समय-समय पर जारी होती हैं उनका पूरा पालन गांव में हो, हमें ये सुनिश्चित करना होगा।



इस बार तो हमारे पास वैक्सीन का एक सुरक्षा कवच है।



इसलिए हमें सारी सावधानियों का पालन भी करना है और ये भी सुनिश्चित करना है कि गाँव के हर एक व्यक्ति को वैक्सीन की दोनों डोज़ लगे: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 24, 2021

PM Modi highlighted that the people of rural areas will benefit highly from the SVAMITVA scheme. He also spoke about a few initiatives carried out for village panchayats such as the Centre had granted Rs 2 lakh 25 thousand crores for the fortification of gram panchayats and promotion of e-Gram Swaraj to increase transparency in rural developmental projects.

About the SVAMITVA scheme

SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) was launched as a Central Sector Scheme on April 24, 2020. The scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi.

The SVAMITVA scheme was launched to develop a socio-economically empowered and self-reliant rural India. The SVAMITVA scheme utilizes modern technical tools such as drone technology for mapping and surveying rural areas.

The pilot phase of the scheme has been launched in Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and selected villages in Rajasthan and Punjab.

The scheme is expected to cover around 6.62 lakh villages in the country during 2021-2025.

Objectives of the SVAMITVA scheme

•Empower the people of rural India to use their property for availing loans and various other financial benefits.

•Reduce legal issues and property-related disputes among rural people.

•Create survey infrastructure and GIS maps that can be used by any department.

•Aid in preparing a better-quality Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) by utilizing GIS maps.

•Development of accurate land records and better rural planning.

•Aid in determining property tax.