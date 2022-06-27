PM Modi in Germany: Who are G7 members? What is the agenda of G7 summit to be attended by Prime Minister Modi?

PM Modi in Germany Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Germany to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit at Schloss Elmau. Prime Minister Modi will attend the G7 Summit and is expected to speak in two sessions that will include Environment, Climate, Energy, Food Security, Gender Equality, Health and Democracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of some of the participating countries. The G7 countries that represent a major part of the economic and political have been meeting in Germany from June 26-27 amid the global uncertainty caused by the Ukraine war.

Munich | PM Narendra Modi arrives in Germany to attend the G7 Summit under the German Presidency



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/aAOX4ayjGt — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

Who are G7 members?

The G7 is an informal forum of the leading industrialized nations, which include France, Canada, Germany, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The representatives of the European Union are always present at the annual meeting of the heads of state and government of the G7. The Presidency of G7 in 2022 is held by Germany.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has invited India, along with Indonesia, Argentina, Senegal and South Africa to the 2022 Summit as the partner countries. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also take part virtually on June 27, 2022, as per the G7 Presidency.

A number of international organisations, including the World Health Organisation, United Nations, the World Trade Organisation, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Germany: What will be the schedule?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a diplomatically packed day in Germany on June 27, 2022. Prime Minister landed in Munich on June 26 and received a grand welcome in a ceremony at 12 noon local time by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He is also scheduled to attend a plenary session at 12.30 pm on the topic- ‘Investing in a better future: Climate, Energy, Health’.

Later, Prime Minister Modi will be holding the marathon meetings with the President of South Africa, Chancellor of Germany, and President of Indonesia. Later in the evening, Prime Minister will also meet the President of the European Union Commission.

After the G7 Summit, Prime Minister will be travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He will pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler.

G7 Summit 2022: What is on the agenda?

As per the official statement, the G7 leaders will focus on the topics such as partnerships for developing countries, global economy, sustainability, multilateralism, food security, and digital transformation.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also join virtually at a G7 summit called by the G7 to focus particularly on Russia’s devastating war in Ukraine’ which has now entered its fifth month.

G7 Summit 2022: Why is it significant for India?

This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second visit to Germany in as many months. The Prime Minister had earlier visited the country in May 2022 and had also met Chancellor Olaf Scholz who extended an invite to Prime Minister Modi for G7 Summit.

Since 2019, this is also the 4th consecutive time that India has been considered to attend the G7 Summit. The country has been often invited to G7 in a nod to its growing geopolitical influence which brings it a seat at the table where the world leaders decide important outcomes.