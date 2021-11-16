PM Modi in UP: Prime Minister inaugurates Purvanchal expressway in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh today

PM Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh on November 16, 2021. The inauguration of the expressway in UP was be held at around 1.30 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway, in Sultanpur. pic.twitter.com/q1C0rmGMAa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 16, 2021

After the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister will also witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip which has been constructed on the Expressway in Sultanpur district to enable the landing and take-off of the Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of an emergency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on the stage at the inauguration event of 341 Km long Purvanchal Expressway, at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district. pic.twitter.com/qi7jAVzXZe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 16, 2021

Significance

• The Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh will give a boost to the economic development of the Eastern Part of Uttar Pradesh particularly the districts of Barabanki, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Amethi, Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur, Mau, Azamgarh, and Ghazipur.

• Through the Purvanchal Expressway in UP, the journey from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur can now be covered in less than 12 hours which will be faster than even Rajdhani Express.

Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh: Key Details

• The 341-km long Purvanchal expressway starts from Village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and it ends at Village Hydaria which is located on NH-31, 18 km east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.

• The Purvanchal Expressway in UP is 6-lane wide which can also be expanded to 8-lane in the future.

• The Expressway in UP has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 22,500 crores.

• The Purvanchal Expressway in UP will have 7 major bridges, 7 railway overbridges, 271 underpasses, and 114 minor bridges.

Facilities at Purvanchal Expressway in UP

• Police vehicles, ambulances, and cattle catcher vehicles will be deployed for safety and medical emergencies.

• 4 CNG stations and 8 Petrol stations will also be established at the expressway. The journey on the expressway will be free for a few days and the work of collecting toll tax will be eventually given to the private company.