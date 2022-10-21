PM Modi laid the foundation for Mega ropeway in Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib and road widening projects in Kedarnath on October 21, 2022. The two projects are worth around Rs1000 crore.

PM Modi also inaugurated connectivity projects worth 3,400 crores in Mana village of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. He also announced that NCC units, battalions, and Group Headquarters will soon be set up in remote and hilly areas for the personality development of the youth.

Ropeway projects in Kedarnath: Significance

The construction of ropeway projects Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib is not only about providing connectivity, but they will also offer a fillip to the economic development in the state. The building of ropeways to Hemkund Sahib will make travel to Hemkund easier and will light up celebrations throughout the world. People living as far as Canada and the United States would also be delighted with the development projects. The development initiatives in places of spiritual importance will help devotees and boost tourism. These developments will not only provide convenience to all the devotees but also attract the youth of the nation.

What did PM Modi say?

Prime Minister Modi stated that two pillars for developed India of the 21st century include pride in heritage and making all possible efforts for development for all. PM Modi addressed the people at Mana village and said that to be civilized, a person needs to respect one’s historical heritage, ethics, and values. He said that with the development of infrastructure projects and ropeways in the region, taking blessings from deities of Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Hemkund Sahib has become easy. PM Modi said that all development initiatives in the country should also focus on inclusivity and the ropeway project will enable divyangs easy access to places of religious & spiritual importance.

Background

Prime Minister Modi also performed Pooja at Shri Kedarnath Temple and Badrinath temple. He also reviewed various developmental projects at Badrinath. Uttarakhand Governor Gurmeet Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present at the ceremony.

