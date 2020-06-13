PM Modi to hold virtual meeting with Chief Ministers on June 16-17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of all states and union territories at 3 pm on June 16 and June 17 through video conferencing. This will be the Prime Minister’s 6th meeting with the Chief Minister since the Coronavirus outbreak in the nation in March 2020.

India is currently under Unlock-1, under which the centre and state governments have eased many restrictions to facilitate economic recovery. On May 31, the centre had announced revised guidelines for the fifth phase of the lockdown, under which lockdown was extended till June 30 in the containment zones, while the remaining zones were opened up.

However, some states like Maharashtra and West Bengal have extended their lockdown till June 30. In the remaining states/ UTs including national capital Delhi, temples, markets, shopping malls and restaurants have reopened for people along with almost all other non-essential services.

Key Highlights

• The Prime Minister’s office has tweeted the schedule of PM Modi’s meetings with Chief Ministers.

• The Prime Minister will be interacting with the Chief Ministers of 21 states and Union Territories on June 16.

• The states/ UTs includes Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Goa, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra, Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

• On June 17, the Prime Minister will be interacting with the Chief Ministers of the 15 worst-hit states and union territories including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

PM @narendramodi will interact with state Chief Ministers on the 16th and 17th. pic.twitter.com/RWGeanxgHd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 12, 2020

Significance

The latest meeting between the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers is important in the wake of rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. India currently has a total of 3,08,993 confirmed cases, among which 1,54,330 have recovered and 8,884 people have lost their lives.



The Cabinet Secretary in the latest meeting with the Chief Secretaries of all the states advised them to focus on containment, rigorous testing and tracing, up-gradation of health infrastructure and community engagement for effective management and containment of COVID-19.

Background

The prime minister’s last meeting with the chief ministers was on May 12. The meeting was held to discuss the way forward for the nation in its battle against coronavirus. The Prime Minister had then highlighted India’s two-fold challenge- reducing the transmission rate of the disease and increasing public activity while adhering to all the guidelines.