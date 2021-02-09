PM Modi, US President Joe Biden hold talks, commit to combating COVID-19, terrorism & climate change

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Joseph R. Biden on February 8, 2021. PM Modi warmly congratulated President Biden on his victory and conveyed best wishes for his tenure.

The Prime Minister said that he looked forward to working closely with him to further elevate the India-US Strategic Partnership. The two leaders discussed at length regarding regional developments and the wider geo-political context.

PM Modi-Joe Biden talks: Key Highlights

•PM Modi and President Joe Biden noted that the India-US partnership is firmly anchored in a shared commitment to democratic values and common strategic interests.

•They reiterated the importance of working with like-minded countries to ensure a rules-based international order and to consolidate their strategic partnership to ensure a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, including support for freedom of navigation and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad.

President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. @POTUS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2021

Climate Change

•The two leaders affirmed the importance of addressing the challenge of global climate change.

•PM Modi welcomed President Biden's decision to bring the US back into the Paris Agreement and highlighted the ambitious targets India has set for itself in the area of renewable energy.

•PM Modi also welcomed US President Joe Biden’s initiative to organise the Climate Leaders Summit in April this year and looked forward to participating in the same.

•The US President Joe Biden committed that the United States and India will work closely to combat COVID-19, climate change, rebuild the global economy and stand together against global terrorism.

PM Modi, Biden resolve to uphold rule of law, democratic process in Myanmar

•President Joe Biden underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world.

•The two leaders further resolved that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in Myanmar. The statement comes after Myanmar's military launched a coup last week and detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) members.

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the opportunity to invite President Biden and US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit India at their earliest convenience.

Background

This is the first conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden after his inauguration as the US President on January 20, 2021.