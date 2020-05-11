PM-CM meeting today at 3pm: What’s on the agenda?

PM-CM meeting today at 3pm: PM Narendra Modi will be having a video conference with the state Chief Ministers today at 3 pm. This is the fifth meeting of the Prime Minister with all the Chief Ministers since the coronavirus outbreak.

The PM-CM meeting today is expected to be an open and lengthy discussion, which may go on for long hours. The Prime Minister is expected to discuss with the Chief Ministers regarding the future steps to enable a graded exit from the lockdown.

The information was shared by the official twitter handle of the Prime Minister's Office through a tweet.

PM-CM meeting: Key issues expected to be discussed

Spike in COVID cases: The virtual meeting is expected to discuss the continued rise in coronavirus cases in India, especially in certain states/UTs such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi.

Boost of Economic activities: The Prime Minister is expected to discuss with the Chief Ministers regarding the measures to be taken to increase the pace of economic activities.

Migrant Crisis: The meeting is also expected to take up the migrant crisis for discussion, as with a large number of migrant labourers returning home, some states may face issues while restarting their economy.

Vande Bharat Mission: The meeting is also reported to take on on the continuing efforts to bring back Indians stranded abroad. Several special flights have already returned with Indian passengers from nations such as the UK, US, Philippines, Kuwait, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. Indian Navy’s INS Jalasha also brought back around 698 Indians from Maldives.

All the participating Chief Ministers are expected to speak during the meeting, unlike the previous meetings when only the designated CMs could speak. The Prime Minister is likely to seek feedback from the CMs regarding the easing of certain restrictions post-May 4th. He is also expected to ask the CMs whether they want the lockdown to continue with certain ease in limitations.