National Panchayati Raj Day 2020: PM Modi says Coronavirus has taught us to be self-dependent

National Panchayati Raj Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi interacted with all the sarpanchs across the country through video conferencing at 11 am today, on the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day 2020. Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present on the occasion.

While addressing all the sarpanchs, the Prime Minister said the Coronavirus pandemic has taught us a lot of things including how to become self-dependent. PM Modi stressed that the time has come that each district, each gram panchayat, each village becomes self-dependent.

All the sarpanchs joined the interaction from their respective homes, while adhering to the social distancing norms of the lockdown. The sarpanchs will also be sharing their views with the Prime Minister. The sarpanchs joined the interaction at a Common Service Centre close to them.

The Prime Minister launched the following two initiatives on the occasion:

e-GramSwaraj Portal/ Mobile

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated a unified e-GramSwaraj Portal and mobile application on the occasion. The portal is a new initiative of the Panchayati Raj Ministry to provide all the gram panchayats with one single interface to prepare and implement their gram panchayat development plan (GPDP).

Swamitva Scheme

The Prime Minister also launched the Swamitva Scheme on the occasion, which will provide an integrated property validation solution for rural India.

Under the scheme, the inhabited land will be demarcated in rural areas by using the latest surveying methods such as drone technology with collaborated efforts of the Survey of India, State Panchayati Raj Department, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and State Revenue Department.