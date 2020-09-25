PM Modi addresses BJP workers on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary, highlights their role of connecting to the farmers on ground

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BJP workers from all over India on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25, 2020. The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President were among the few who attended the virtual event.

In 2014, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary- September 25 was declared as the Antyodaya Diwas. On this day, the Rural Development Ministry had revamped its skill development program called ‘Aajeevika Skills’ as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY).

While informing about addressing BJP workers on Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary through a tweet, PM Modi also acknowledged that his ideals have inspired everyone to serve the poor and ensure a positive difference in their lives.

PM Modi starts his live address to BJP workers from every corner of the country on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

PM Narendra Modi takes part in the celebrations of Foundation Day of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana on the occasion of his birth anniversary, via video conferencing.



BJP national president JP Nadda & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attend the event. pic.twitter.com/4rHavcEU1E — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

The event was celebrated virtually by the Rural Development Ministry, amid the pandemic, with all the States and Union Territories, Employers, Project Implementing Agencies, and rural youths from all over the country.

PM Modi's address: Key Highlights

• On the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya, PM Modi in his address highlighted that his contribution to making India a better country and society has inspired the generations and the path that he showed to every BJP worker has instilled confidence in the party.

The contribution of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya ji to make India better as a country and society has inspired generations. The path he has shown to every BJP worker instils confidence in us: Prime Minister Narendra Modi https://t.co/11EEm7W3kh pic.twitter.com/bm7GkIRVUC — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

• While bringing the latest changes with the newly introduced farm bills and ongoing opposition against it, Prime Minister noted that the previous governments had only made a complicated web of laws and promises which labourers and farmers never understood. But the BJP government has tried to change the situation and has introduced reforms for the farmer's welfare.

Previous govts used to make a complicated web of promises and laws which farmers or labourers could never understand. But BJP-led NDA govt, has constantly tried to change this situation and has introduced reforms for the welfare of farmers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/9sQL32YN9r — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

• Prime Minister Modi in his address highlighted the efforts made by the BJP led NDA government and mentioned that in the last few years, govt has made full efforts to connect farmers with the banks. He noted that over Rs. 1 lakh crores have been transferred to over 10 crores farmers under the PM Kisan Sammann Nidhi Yojana. There has also been an effort to provide credit cards to farmers so that they can avail loans easily.

In last few years, NDA govt made full efforts to connect farmers with banks. Over Rs 1 lakh crores transferred to over 10 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Our effort was to provide KISAN credit cards to more & more farmers so they can avail loans easily: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/anwVKUGtJq — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

• PM Modi also referred to the promises made to the farmers and labourers even after a decade of independence but the time proved how shallow those promises of development were. He noted that in present times, each citizen of this country now knows the reality.

आजादी के अनेक दशकों तक किसान और श्रमिक के नाम पर खूब नारे लगे, बड़े-बड़े घोषणा पत्र लिखे गए, लेकिन समय की कसौटी ने​ सिद्ध कर दिया है कि वो सारी बातें कितनी खोखली थीं, सिर्फ नारें थे। देश अब इन बातों को भली भांति जानता है: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी pic.twitter.com/46bxT4FwVS — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 25, 2020

• While talking about the role of BJP karyakarta, PM Modi referred that each one of them must reach out to the farmers of the nation and inform them about the importance of farm bills in a simple language and how the bill will empower them. The connection made on the ground will bust the lies spread in the virtual world.

All BJP Karyakartas should reach out to farmers on the ground & inform them in a very simplified language about the importance & intricacies of the new farm reforms, how these will empower them. Our ground connect will bust the lies & rumours being spread in virtual world: PM pic.twitter.com/R8tDBiNQ67 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

• Talking about the importance of labour reforms, PM Modi in his address explained that it will transform the lives of labour force as till now only 30% of the workers across the country were covered under the minimum wage guarantee scheme but it will now expand to all the workers in the industries in an unorganised sector.

The new labour reforms will transform the lives of our labour force. Till now, only 30% of the workers across the country were covered under the minimum wage guarantee scheme. Now, it will expand to workers of all the industries in the unorganised sector: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/lP8COIOpHd — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Antyodaya Diwas 2020:

Antyodaya Mission’s spirit lies in reaching out to the last person, therefore, the Rural Development Ministry has been working towards this motto through reaching all the eligible rural youths of India.

In order to commemorate Antyodaya Diwas 2020, the ministry has been celebrating this day for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) with their enthusiastic and skilled beneficiaries and other stakeholders spread across the country.

About DDU-GKY:

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) emphasizes greater coverage, access, and quality on the skill development program. In doing so, the Rural Development Ministry used its knowledge gained over in 15 years in implementing the skill training programs.

DDU-GKY has now become a demand-driven placement-linked skilling initiative which aims at enabling the poor youth to benefit from the national as well as international employment opportunities.

DDU-GKY has also proven to be an effective rural development initiative for rural youths for providing both market-linked skilling and sustainable wage employment opportunities.

About Deendayal Upadhyaya:

Born on September 25, 1916, he was an Indian politician and a thinker of right-wing Hindutva ideology espoused by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Deendayal Upadhyaya was the leader of the political party Bhartiya Jana Sangh (BJS) as well as the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

From December 1967 into 1968, he was briefly the president of BJS. He had also started Rashtra Dharma in the 1940's, a monthly publication while being involved with RSS, in order to spread the Hindutva Ideology.