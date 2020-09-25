Study at Home
PM Modi addresses BJP workers on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary, highlights their role of connecting to the farmers on ground

Prime Minister Modi addresses the BJP workers from all over the country on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and acknowledged that his ideals have inspired everyone to serve the poor and ensure a positive difference in their lives.

Sep 25, 2020 13:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BJP workers from all over India on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25, 2020. The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President were among the few who attended the virtual event.

In 2014, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary- September 25 was declared as the Antyodaya Diwas. On this day, the Rural Development Ministry had revamped its skill development program called ‘Aajeevika Skills’ as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY).

While informing about addressing BJP workers on Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary through a tweet, PM Modi also acknowledged that his ideals have inspired everyone to serve the poor and ensure a positive difference in their lives.

PM Modi starts his live address to BJP workers from every corner of the country on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. 

The event was celebrated virtually by the Rural Development Ministry, amid the pandemic, with all the States and Union Territories, Employers, Project Implementing Agencies, and rural youths from all over the country.

PM Modi's address: Key Highlights

• On the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya, PM Modi in his address highlighted that his contribution to making India a better country and society has inspired the generations and the path that he showed to every BJP worker has instilled confidence in the party. 

• While bringing the latest changes with the newly introduced farm bills and ongoing opposition against it, Prime Minister noted that the previous governments had only made a complicated web of laws and promises which labourers and farmers never understood. But the BJP government has tried to change the situation and has introduced reforms for the farmer's welfare.

• Prime Minister Modi in his address highlighted the efforts made by the BJP led NDA government and mentioned that in the last few years, govt has made full efforts to connect farmers with the banks. He noted that over Rs. 1 lakh crores have been transferred to over 10 crores farmers under the PM Kisan Sammann Nidhi Yojana. There has also been an effort to provide credit cards to farmers so that they can avail loans easily.

• PM Modi also referred to the promises made to the farmers and labourers even after a decade of independence but the time proved how shallow those promises of development were. He noted that in present times, each citizen of this country now knows the reality. 

• While talking about the role of BJP karyakarta, PM Modi referred that each one of them must reach out to the farmers of the nation and inform them about the importance of farm bills in a simple language and how the bill will empower them. The connection made on the ground will bust the lies spread in the virtual world. 

• Talking about the importance of labour reforms, PM Modi in his address explained that it will transform the lives of labour force as till now only 30% of the workers across the country were covered under the minimum wage guarantee scheme but it will now expand to all the workers in the industries in an unorganised sector.

Antyodaya Diwas 2020:

Antyodaya Mission’s spirit lies in reaching out to the last person, therefore, the Rural Development Ministry has been working towards this motto through reaching all the eligible rural youths of India.

In order to commemorate Antyodaya Diwas 2020, the ministry has been celebrating this day for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) with their enthusiastic and skilled beneficiaries and other stakeholders spread across the country.

About DDU-GKY:

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) emphasizes greater coverage, access, and quality on the skill development program. In doing so, the Rural Development Ministry used its knowledge gained over in 15 years in implementing the skill training programs.

DDU-GKY has now become a demand-driven placement-linked skilling initiative which aims at enabling the poor youth to benefit from the national as well as international employment opportunities.

DDU-GKY has also proven to be an effective rural development initiative for rural youths for providing both market-linked skilling and sustainable wage employment opportunities.

About Deendayal Upadhyaya:

Born on September 25, 1916, he was an Indian politician and a thinker of right-wing Hindutva ideology espoused by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Deendayal Upadhyaya was the leader of the political party Bhartiya Jana Sangh (BJS) as well as the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

From December 1967 into 1968,  he was briefly the president of BJS. He had also started Rashtra Dharma in the 1940's, a monthly publication while being involved with RSS, in order to spread the Hindutva Ideology. 

