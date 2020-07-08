PM Narendra Modi to address India Global Week 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the worldwide audience on July 9 at India Global Week 2020. The three days event will be organised in the United Kingdom and will take place from July 9 to July 11.

The virtual event is expected to focus on India’s Trade and Investment prospects and can be attended by over 5,000 people. Prime Minister Modi will connect with the eminent citizens and other industry leaders at the event.

In his address, PM Modi will also layout numerous investment opportunities that India will offer as the world emerges for the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

Theme of the India Global Week 2020:

Chairman and CEO of the India Inc. Group, Manoj Ladwa, informed that the theme of the event is ‘#BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World’.

He added that as the world battles to emerge out of the shadows of COVID pandemic, India with its technological prowess, immense talent tool, and growing appetite for leadership will play a central role in global affairs. He assured that PM Modi’s address during the virtual event will encourage the same thing.

India Inc. group is a United Kingdom-based media house which is behind this annual event.

Who all will be attending the event?

• The event will be attended by senior members of PM Modi’s cabinet which includes Railways and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Skill Development Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

• Prince Charles will also make a special address at an event. Other high profile officials from the British government include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Home Secretary Priti Patel, India’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom will among the other to attend this event.

• Sadhguru of ISHA Foundation, Indian-Origin Hollywood Actor Kunal Nayyar and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar among others will also participate in the event.

Events at India Global Week 2020:

India Global Week 2020 will have around 75 sessions. Apart from the discussion on India’s bilateral ties with the UK in a post-Brexit world, there will be series of country-specific sessions that will cover India’s relationships with countries such as Australia, the US, Japan, and Singapore.

The sessions at the India Global Week 2020 will also cover business, geopolitics, banking and finance, technology, defence and security, arts and culture, and pharma.