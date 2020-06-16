PM Narendra Modi's video conference with 21 CMs: Green shoots visible in economy, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers from 21 states and union territories on June 16, 2020. The Prime Minister stated during the interaction that timely decisions have helped in containing coronavirus in the country.

PM Modi noted that two weeks have passed since Unlock 1 and stressed that our experience during this time could be beneficial for us in the future. The Prime Minister conducted the virtual conference with the state CMs to understand the ground reality and to take suggestions from the 21 Chief Ministers to help chalk out the centre's future strategy to tackle the COVID pandemic.

The Prime Minister noted that thousands of Indians have returned to India from abroad and hundreds of stranded migrants have reached back home in the last few weeks. He also observed that almost all modes of transport have also resumed their operations and still the impact of coronavirus has not been huge in India, in comparison to other parts of the world.

PM Modi's conference with CMs: Key Highlights

Recovery Rate: PM Modi stated that the recovery rate has gone above 50 percent in India.

Death Rate: PM Modi said India is one of the countries where there have been less deaths due to Coronavirus. The PM, however, observed that the death of even one Indian is unsettling.

Face mask/ cover compulsory: The Prime Minister stated that to even think of stepping out without a face mask or face cover is not right at present. He reiterated the need to maintain 'do gaj ki doori' and the importance of regular hand washing and use of sanitisers. He stressed on the importance of taking the required precautions while stepping out.

Cooperative Federalism: The Prime Minister noted that when India's battle against COVID-19 will be analysed in the future, it will be remembered for how we all worked together and served as an example of cooperative federalism.

1. Punjab

2. Kerala

3. Uttarakhand

4. Himachal Pradesh

5. Ladakh

6. Jharkhand

7. Chhattisgarh

8. Chandigarh

9. Tripura

10. Assam

11. Manipur

12. Mizoram

13. Nagaland

14. Meghalaya

15. Sikkim

16. Arunachal Pradesh

17. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

18. Lakshadweep

19. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu

20. Puducherry

21. Goa

Significance

PM Narendra Modi had held a detailed meeting with senior Ministers and officials, including Home Minister and Health Minister on June 13 to review India’s response to COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting is significant as it comes in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases. This is the 6th meeting of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers since the outbreak of coronavirus in March 2020.

Background

The Prime Minister will be meeting with all state/ UT Chief Ministers between June 16 and June 17. While he is meeting CMs of states less affected by coronavirus today, he will be meeting Chief Ministers of worst-affected states tomorrow on June 17 including Delhi CM, Maharashtra CM and Tamil Nadu CM.

India is under the fifth phase of the lockdown, where lockdown has been imposed in containment zones till June 30, while the rest of the country is under Unlock-1. Under unlock-1, the centre and most state governments including Delhi have eased several restrictions to facilitate economic revival. However, few state governments like Maharashtra and West Bengal have extended their lockdowns till June 30.