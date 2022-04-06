Prakriti, an awareness mascot, and other green initiatives launched for effective plastic waste management

‘Prakriti’, a mascot to spread awareness among people about the small changes that can be adopted in day-to-day life for a better environment was launched by the Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on April 5, 2022. The launch of the ‘Prakriti’ mascot is another step toward eliminating single-use plastic.

Various other green initiatives were also taken by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Central Pollution Control Board for ensuring effective plastic waste management in India.

In order to tackle the problem of plastic pollution, Prime Minister Modi had announced India’s pledge to phase out the Single Plastic Use by 2022. India has been generating around 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually which leaves an adverse effect on the ecosystem and is also linked to air pollution.

Prakriti- an awareness mascot: Significance

Prakriti has been launched by the Union Environment Minister to spread awareness among the citizens of India regarding the changes that can be sustainably adopted in a day to day life to reduce the use of plastic and facilitate a better environment for future generations.

At the launch of Mascot, Prakriti, and other green initiatives of @MOEFCC emphasised on the importance of scientific attitude and that a paradigm shift will be achieved only when science offers not just development but sustainable development. pic.twitter.com/RwWdAdNy98 — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) April 5, 2022

Indian Government initiatives to reduce plastic pollution

During the launch of ‘Prakriti’, an awareness mascot, several green initiatives for plastic waste management were launched.

1. National Dashboard on the elimination of single-use plastic and plastic waste management

2. Extended Producer Responsibility Plastic Portal for Packaging

3. Mobile App for Single-Use Plastics Grievance Redressal

4. Monitoring Module for Single-Use Plastic (SUP)

5. Industrial Production of Graphene from Waster Plastic

What is single-use plastic?

Single-use plastic products are those which are once used or can be used only for a short period of time before being thrown away.

The grave impact of single-use plastic on the environment as well as on health is global and extremely drastic. Governments all around the have been campaigning against the use of single-use plastic as their products are most likely to end up in seas than the reusable options.