President re-appoints KK Venugopal as Attorney General of India for a year

President Ram Nath Kovind on June 29 re-appointed KK Venugopal as the Attorney General of India for the period of one year from July 1, 2020. Venugopal was appointed in July 2017 after his predecessor Mukul Rohatgi had resigned.

While the Attorney General was reappointed by the President of India, appointments of Tushar Mehta as a Solicitor General (SG) for three years and six new Additional Solicitor Generals (ASGs) was notified by the Law Ministry. The extension of the tenure of five existing ASGs has also been notified.

The other appointments were made after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet which was headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared their names. Mr. Venugopal has been appointed at his own request because of his advanced age of 89 years.

President Ram Nath Kovind approves re-appointment of KK Venugopal as Attorney General for India for a period of one year from July 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/HDRokzZXJh — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Tushar Mehta has been given a full three-year extension as a Solicitor General starting from July 1, 2020 by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved reappointment of Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India with effect from 01.07.2020 for a period of 3 years or until further orders. pic.twitter.com/owc4OxFHQO — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Serving five Additional Solicitor Generals (ASGs), Aman Lekhi, Vikramajit Banerjee, Madhavi Goradia Divan, Sanjay Jain, and K.M. Nataraj has also got three years extension.

The Centre has also reappointed existing five Additional Solicitor Generals (ASGs) for another 3 years in Supreme Court. https://t.co/ewhZroE0YY — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Other key appointments by the committee:

• To represent the government before the Supreme Court, six senior advocates namely Suryaprakash V.Raju, Balbir Singh, Rupinder Singh Suri, Jayant K.Sud, N. Venkataraman and Aishwarya Bhati have been appointed as ASGs.

• The committee reappointed Satya pal Singh for Punjab High Court and Anil. C. Singh as the ASG for the Bombay High Court.

• Apart from this, five new ASGs have also been appointed for different High Courts for three years, namely, Chetan Sharma for Delhi HC, Yezdezard Jehangir Dastoor for Calcutta High Court, Sankaranarayan for Madras High Court, Devang Girish Vyas for Gujarat High Court and Krishna Nandan Singh for Patna High Court.