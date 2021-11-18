Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

The Sydney Dialogue: Prime Minister Modi delivers keynote address, outlines India’s technology innovation

The Sydney Dialogue: PM Modi while delivering the keynote address spoke on the theme of India’s technology evolution and revolution. 

Created On: Nov 18, 2021 09:21 IST
PM Modi addresses Sydney Dialogue
PM Modi addresses Sydney Dialogue

Prime Minister Modi on November 18, 2021, delivered a keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue. PM Modi spoke on the theme of India’s technology evolution and revolution with the address being preceded by the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison. The Sydney Dialogue will witness a keynote address by the former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

Australian Prime Minister in his address noted that Australia-India shares and the relations will grow even more with time. He added that both countries have been making great progress in so many areas including science, space, and digital technology. It is an honour for Australia that PM Modi is addressing Sydney Dialogue.

PM Modi's address at The Sydney Dialogue: Highlights

• Prime Minister Modi during his address at The Sydney Dialogue said that we are in a time of change that happens once in an era. The digital age has been changing everything around us and it has redefined the economy, politics, and society. The digital age is also raising new questions on governance, sovereignty, law, ethics, rights, and security.

• While further talking about the digital age, Prime Minister added the digital age is also responsible for reshaping international competition, power, and friendships and has ushered a new era of opportunities for progress and prosperity.

Also noting the downsides of the digital age, PM Modi highlighted that the world faces new risks and new forms of conflicts across the diverse threats from sea-bed to cyber to space.

• Noting India as a democracy and digital leader, Prime Minister Modi said that the country is ready to work with the partners for shared security and prosperity. The digital revolution in India is rooted in our democracy, demography, and the scale of our economy. The revolution is powered by the innovation and enterprise of India's youth.

1. India is building the world's most extensive public information infrastructure and is on its way to connecting 6,00,000 villages. The country also used technology to deliver over 1.1 billion doses of the vaccines across using Aarogya Setu and Cowin.

2. India has been transforming the lives of people by using digital technology for governance, including connectivity, empowerment, delivery of welfare, and benefits. 

3. India has now the world's third-largest fastest-growing start-up ecosystem.

4. India's industries and the service sectors have been undergoing massive digital transformation using the technology for conversion of resources and the protection of biodiversity. 

5. A larger effort is going on to prepare India for the future as the country has been investing in developing the indigenous capability in telecom technology such as 5G and 6G. India is one of the leading nations in artificial intelligence.

The Sydney Dialogue

The Sydney Dialogue is scheduled to be held from November 17 to 19, 2021. The dialogue is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute that will bring together the political, business, and government leaders on a single platform.

The leaders, at the Sydney Dialogue, will debate, generate new ideas, and will work towards the common understandings of the opportunities and challenges that are posed by the emerging and critical technologies.

