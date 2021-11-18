The Sydney Dialogue: Prime Minister Modi delivers keynote address, outlines India’s technology innovation

Prime Minister Modi on November 18, 2021, delivered a keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue. PM Modi spoke on the theme of India’s technology evolution and revolution with the address being preceded by the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison. The Sydney Dialogue will witness a keynote address by the former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

Australian Prime Minister in his address noted that Australia-India shares and the relations will grow even more with time. He added that both countries have been making great progress in so many areas including science, space, and digital technology. It is an honour for Australia that PM Modi is addressing Sydney Dialogue.

Australia-India share deep friendship & our relations will grow even more with time. We are making great progress in so many areas including space, science, digital technologyy. It's an honour for Australia that PM Modi is addressing Sydney dialogue: Australia PM Scott Morrison. pic.twitter.com/17LVGPpSb3 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

PM Modi's address at The Sydney Dialogue: Highlights

• Prime Minister Modi during his address at The Sydney Dialogue said that we are in a time of change that happens once in an era. The digital age has been changing everything around us and it has redefined the economy, politics, and society. The digital age is also raising new questions on governance, sovereignty, law, ethics, rights, and security.

We are in a time of change that happens once in an era. The digital age is changing everything around us. It has redefined politics, economy & society. It is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights & security: PM Modi addresses Sydney Dialogue pic.twitter.com/1cNVEmTWGX — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

• While further talking about the digital age, Prime Minister added the digital age is also responsible for reshaping international competition, power, and friendships and has ushered a new era of opportunities for progress and prosperity.

• Also noting the downsides of the digital age, PM Modi highlighted that the world faces new risks and new forms of conflicts across the diverse threats from sea-bed to cyber to space.

It is reshaping international competition, power and leadership. It has ushered in a new era of opportunities for progress and prosperity. But, we also face new risks & new forms of conflicts across diverse threats from sea-bed to cyber to space: PM Modi addresses Sydney Dialogue pic.twitter.com/rfD6GsJeRL — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

• Noting India as a democracy and digital leader, Prime Minister Modi said that the country is ready to work with the partners for shared security and prosperity. The digital revolution in India is rooted in our democracy, demography, and the scale of our economy. The revolution is powered by the innovation and enterprise of India's youth.

As a democracy & digital leader, India is ready to work with partners for our shared prosperity & security. India's digital revolution is rooted in our democracy, our demography & the scale of our economy. It's powered by enterprise & innovation of our youth: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/WG00BAGb7r — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

India going through 5 important transitions: PM Modi at The Sydney Dialogue

1. India is building the world's most extensive public information infrastructure and is on its way to connecting 6,00,000 villages. The country also used technology to deliver over 1.1 billion doses of the vaccines across using Aarogya Setu and Cowin.

2. India has been transforming the lives of people by using digital technology for governance, including connectivity, empowerment, delivery of welfare, and benefits.

3. India has now the world's third-largest fastest-growing start-up ecosystem.

4. India's industries and the service sectors have been undergoing massive digital transformation using the technology for conversion of resources and the protection of biodiversity.

5. A larger effort is going on to prepare India for the future as the country has been investing in developing the indigenous capability in telecom technology such as 5G and 6G. India is one of the leading nations in artificial intelligence.