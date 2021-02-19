Prime Minister Modi inaugurates key power projects in Kerala
PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of major projects of power and urban sector in Kerala.
PM Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of major projects of power and urban sector in Kerala on February 19, 2021, at 4.30 in the evening.
The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan along with the Union Ministers of the State for Housing and Urban Affairs, and Power and New and Renewable energy was also present during the inauguration.
PM Modi also addressed the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati through video conferencing. The event was attended by the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal and the Governor of West Bengal and the Rector of Visva Bharati Jagdeep Dhankar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates several development projects in Kerala, via video conference. pic.twitter.com/IgZ84u1RjG— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021
Launch of 320 KV Pugalur (Tamil Nadu)- Thrissur (Kerala) Power Transmission Project:
• The project is a Voltage Source Converter which is based on the High Voltage Direct Current- HVDC project. It also has the country’s first HVDC link featuring state-of-the-art VSC technology.
• The power project has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 5,070 crores. It will ease the transfer of power of 2000 MW from the Western region and will further help in meeting the load increase for Kerala citizens.
• According to PMO, The VSC-based system features the integration of HVDC-XLPE cable with overhead lines which saves the right-of-way and has 35-40% less land and footprint in comparison to the conventional HVDC system.
Launch of 50 MW Kasaragod Solar Power Project:
• PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the power project which has been developed under the National Solar Energy Mission.
• The project has been set up over 250 acres of land which is spread across Meenja, Paivalike, and Chippar villages of the Kasargod district of Kerala.
• The project has been built with an investment of around Rs. 280 crores by the Central government.
|
Laying the foundation stone of various projects in Thiruvananthapuram
|
• The Integrated Command and Control centre in Thiruvananthapuram will be built at a cost of Rs. 94 crores. It will be set up to host the smart solutions for Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and will also be acting as a common point of action during emergency situations to facilitate coordinated action.
• The Smart Road Projects will be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs. 427 crores. It aims at converting 37 km of the existing roads in Thiruvananthapuram to world-class smart roads by providing all the overhead utilities underneath and also by undertaking road and junction improvements.
• PM Modi will also inaugurate the 750 MLD Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara. It will be built under the AMRUT mission. The plant will help in boosting the supply of drinking water for the residents of Thiruvananthapuram and will further help in avoiding the disruption of the drinking water supply to the city in case there is maintenance work in the existing plants of Aruvikkara.