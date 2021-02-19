Prime Minister Modi inaugurates key power projects in Kerala

PM Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of major projects of power and urban sector in Kerala on February 19, 2021, at 4.30 in the evening.

The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan along with the Union Ministers of the State for Housing and Urban Affairs, and Power and New and Renewable energy was also present during the inauguration.

PM Modi also addressed the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati through video conferencing. The event was attended by the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal and the Governor of West Bengal and the Rector of Visva Bharati Jagdeep Dhankar.

Launch of 320 KV Pugalur (Tamil Nadu)- Thrissur (Kerala) Power Transmission Project:

• The project is a Voltage Source Converter which is based on the High Voltage Direct Current- HVDC project. It also has the country’s first HVDC link featuring state-of-the-art VSC technology.

• The power project has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 5,070 crores. It will ease the transfer of power of 2000 MW from the Western region and will further help in meeting the load increase for Kerala citizens.

• According to PMO, The VSC-based system features the integration of HVDC-XLPE cable with overhead lines which saves the right-of-way and has 35-40% less land and footprint in comparison to the conventional HVDC system.

Launch of 50 MW Kasaragod Solar Power Project:

• PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the power project which has been developed under the National Solar Energy Mission.

• The project has been set up over 250 acres of land which is spread across Meenja, Paivalike, and Chippar villages of the Kasargod district of Kerala.

• The project has been built with an investment of around Rs. 280 crores by the Central government.