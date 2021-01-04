Prime Minister Modi inaugurates National Metrology Conclave

Jan 4, 2021
National Metrology Conclave

PM Modi delivered the inaugural address via video conference at the National Metrology Conclave on December 4, 2020. The theme of the National conclave is ‘Metrology for the Inclusive Growth of the Nation’.

Prime Minister Modi also dedicated ‘Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya’ and ‘National Atomic Timescale’ to the nation. On the occasion, he also laid the foundation stone of the ‘National Environmental Standards Laboratory’.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, also marked his presence. The Conclave is being organized by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), which is also entering into its 75th year of reception.

PM Modi's address at the conclave:

• PM Modi during his inaugural address appreciated Indian scientists for coming up with two 'Made in India' vaccines for COVID-19. He added that the nation is proud of its scientists. 

• While emphasizing on 'Make in India' products, PM Modi added that we need to ensure that there is not only global demand but also global acceptance for the products that are made in India. He noted that we need to strengthen brand India on the basis of credibility and quality. 

• During his address, he highlighted the position of India globally and mentioned that the country is among the top 50 countries in the global innovation ranking. He added that the collaboration between the institutions and industry is being strengthened in India.

• PM Modi while talking about the significance of research stated that its impact is commercial and social and it also expands our understanding. He added that plenty of times other potential future uses of research cannot be estimated in advance but it is for sure that research can never be wasted. 

About National Atomic Time Scale and ‘Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya’:

The National Atomic Time Scale will generate Indian Standard Time- IST with an accuracy of 2.8 nanoseconds.

While Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya will be supporting the testing and calibration of laboratories for quality assurance which will be at par with the international standards.

National Environmental Standards Laboratory:

The laboratory will encourage self-independence in the certification of ambient air and an industrial emission monitoring requirement.

