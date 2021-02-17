Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate oil, gas sector projects in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of key oil, gas sector projects in Tamil Nadu on February 17, 2021. He will address the event virtually at 4.30 in the evening,

According to the official release, PM will dedicate the Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline and Gasoline Desulphurisation Unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Manali. PM Modi will also be laying the foundation stone of the Cauvery Basin Refinery at Nagapattinam.

The launch of these projects will result in socio-economic benefits as well as will help in boosting the country’s mission towards ‘Urja Atmanirbharata’.

The event will be attended by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami as well as the Governor of the state. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present during the inauguration.

At 4:30 PM tomorrow, will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for key projects of the oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu.

About Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline:

The 143 km section of the Ennore-Thiruvallur-Bengaluru- Puducherry-Nagapattinam-Madurai-Turicorinm pipeline is constructed at the cost of Rs. 700 crores.

The Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi pipeline will help in utilizing the gas from the ONGC gas fields and will deliver natural gas as the feedstock to the industries as well as the other commercial customers.

Gasoline Desulphurisation Unit:

Gasoline Desulphurisation Unit at the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited has been constructed at the cost of Rs. 500 crores. The unit will produce low sulphur environment-friendly gasoline, will help in reducing emission, and will also contribute towards a cleaner environment.

Cauvery Basin Refinery:

The refinery will consist of a capacity of 9 million metric tonnes per annum. It will be set up through a joint venture of CPCL and IOCL at an estimated project cost of Rs. 31, 500 crores

The refinery will produce motor spirit and polypropylene and diesel meeting BS-VI specifications as value-added products.