Punjab Government imposes additional restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana & Patiala

The Punjab state government has decided to impose additional restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala from August 18, 2020 till further orders in the wake of a continuous spike in COVID-19 cases.

The movement of all individuals for non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am in these cities. This was informed the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab.

The state government has imposed additional restrictions within municipal limits of all the cities of Punjab.

What will remain open?

• All restaurants, hotels and other hospitality units shall remain open till 8.30 pm.

• All shops and shopping malls will also remain open till 8 pm

• The restaurants and hotels located inside shopping malls and liquor vends shall remain open till 8.30 pm.

Movement of people: The movement of people for all essential activities including operation of multiple shifts, movement of goods on national and state highways and unloading of cargo shall be allowed. Besides this, the travel of people to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes would also be permitted.

• Industries: All industries running into two to three shifts would also remain open.

What will remain closed?

• All shops other than those dealing in essential commodities and shopping malls would remain closed on Sundays.

• All shops selling non-essential goods in the three cities of Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar shall remain closed on Saturdays as well till further orders.

Night Curfew: The movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am within municipal limits.

The Punjab Government has requested all people of the state to avoid unnecessary travel on Saturdays and Sundays in the big towns of Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar.

Background

The total confirmed coronavirus cases in Punjab currently stand at 32695, out of which 20180 have recovered and 862 passed away due to the infection. In the last 24 hours, around 1495 fresh cases were reported in the state, 749 patients were discharged and 51 deaths were reported.