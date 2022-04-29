QUAD Summit 2022: QUAD leaders’ Summit to be held on May 24 in Tokyo

QUAD Summit 2022 venue: The summit of the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) nations will be held on May 24 in Tokyo, Japan. The four nations of QUAD are- India, the United States, Japan, and Australia.

The Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno announced that US President Joe Biden will visit Japan on May 22-24 and as part of a visit he will meet Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida on May 23. He will also take part in the QUAD nations summit on May 24. However, he did not specify QUAD Summit 2022 agenda.

QUAD Summit 2022: US President Joe Biden to meet PM Modi

The President of the United States Joe Biden announced that he will meet PM Modi in May along with the leaders of the QUAD grouping which includes Australia, and Japan, during his upcoming visit to Tokyo.

The White House in a statement said that the President will also visit the Republic of Korea and Japan from May 20 to May 24 in order to further deepen ties with them.

QUAD Summit 2022 in Japan: US to engage India over Ukraine

Amid India’s neutral stand on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the US has been continuously in talks with India over the issue and it will continue in the upcoming QUAD Summit 2022 in Tokyo next month.

As per the White House Press Secretary, the US has had a number of engagements with the leaders in India about the US’s approach to supporting the Ukrainians in the war. The country will convey the same sentiments in the upcoming QUAD meeting as well.

QUAD Summit: Name of the member countries

QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) is a grouping of four powerful nations- the United States, India, Japan, and Australia. During the summit, the discussion between the leaders of the four nations ranges from global to regional issues and their impacts.

QUAD Summit 2021

US President Joe Biden, in September 2021, had hosted PM Modi, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, and then Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House. It was also the first-ever in-person Leaders’ Summit of the QUAD.