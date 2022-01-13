Qualification tests of Cryogenic engine for Gaganyaan successful: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully conducted the qualification test of cryogenic engine for the Gaganyaan Programme. The duration of the test was for 720 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex in Tamil Nadu.

According to ISRO, the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test and the performance of the engine also met the test objectives. The successful long-duration test is a major milestone for the Human Space Programme Gaganyaan.

Today, ISRO successfully conducted the qualification test of Cryogenic Engine for the Gaganyaan programme for a duration of 720 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. Details: https://t.co/6hGrC6keBA pic.twitter.com/qB20tPsu3r — ISRO (@isro) January 12, 2022

Significance

The successful test of the Cryogenic engine for the Gaganyaan Programme has ensured the reliability and the robustness of the cryogenic engine for induction into the human-rated launch vehicle for Gaganyaan.

Gaganyaan Programme: More tests to be conducted

The Indian Space Agency has also announced that the cryogenic engine will further undergo four more tests for a cumulative duration of 1810 seconds.

Thereafter one more engine for Gaganyaan will undergo two short-duration tests and one long-duration test to complete the cryogenic engine qualification for the Gaganyaan Programme.

Two Cryogenic engines for Gaganyaan programme

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III launch vehicle which will be used for the Gaganyaan programme will use two cryogenic engines.

The mentioned engine which is developed by ISRO is named Vikas and the latest success of the Vikas engine has signaled a great breakthrough in the Indian manned mission to outer space.

Gaganyaan Project

The former ISRO chief K Sivan had informed earlier that India’s flagship Gaganyaan programme has completed the design phase and has now entered the testing phase.

He further added that there is a directive to launch the first unmanned mission before the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and the stakeholders have been putting their best efforts to meet the schedule.

S Somanath appointed as new ISRO Chief

S Somanath has been appointed as the new Chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation. His appointment is approved to the post of Secretary, Department of Space, and ISRO Chairman for a combined tenure of three years from the date of joining.

S Somanath was serving as the Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Center and will succeed K Sivan for the new position.