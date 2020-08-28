Rafale fighter jets to be formally inducted into IAF on September 10, French Defence Minister invited

Rafale fighter jets will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 10, 2020 at the Ambala airbase in Haryana. French Defence Minister Florence Parly will be invited for the induction ceremony.

The Rafale induction ceremony will be held after the return of the Defence Minister from Russia. Rajnath Singh is scheduled to attend the meeting of the Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member countries from September 4 to 6, 2020.

As per sources, the Rafale aircraft induction ceremony would be held on September 10 with the Defence Minister as the Chief Guest.

Key Highlights

• French Defence Minister Florence Parly will be sent an invite to attend the event to mark the strategic friendship between India and France.

• Five Rafale fighter jets arrived in India from France on July 29. Within 24 hours of touching down, the fighter aircraft began extensive training.

• The advanced fighter jet will be a part of the 17 Golden Arrows squadron of the Air Force.

• The fighter aircraft have been familiarising with the terrain over which they have to fly in different parts of the country. They have already flown over the Ladakh region.

• The five Rafales that have been delivered to India from France include three single-seater and two twin-seaters.

Significance

The Rafale fighter aircraft armed with air-to-air missile Meteor and air-to-ground missiles Hammer and SCALP will provide a much-needed edge to the Indian Air Force over its adversaries in the neighbourhood- China and Pakistan.

Background

India had signed the historic Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) with France to acquire 36 Rafale fighter jets in a fly-away condition in September 2016. The Rafale jets are developed by a French firm Dassault Aviation. The deal was finalised under the tenure of late Manohar Parrikar, who was the Defence Minister at that time.

The current Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had gone to France to accept the first Rafale for India in October 2019 on the auspicious festival of Dussehra and also flew in the aircraft after performing 'Shastra Puja' with traditional Hindu rituals.