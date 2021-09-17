Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana launched: All you need to know!

Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana, a programme under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana on September 17, 2021.

Under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana, entry-level training will be provided to the youth in industry-relevant skills through Railway Training Institutes as part of 75 years of independence 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Speaking at the Rail Bhawan, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that it is an auspicious day as Vishwakarma Jayanti is being celebrated across the country. He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and dedicated the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana as the gift of Railways to the Prime Minister on his birthday. He emphasized that training in remote areas to be conducted under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

Hon. Minister of Railways Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw launches Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana today.



The aim of the Yojana is to impart technical training to youth of age group 18-35 years. #RailKaushalVikasYojana

@RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/mNSXP3rU1V — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 17, 2021

Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana: Key Highlights

•Under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana, training will be provided to 50,000 candidates over a period of three years.

•The training will initially be provided to 1000 candidates in four trades -Welder, Electrician, Fitter and Machinist. The training will include basic initial training of 100 hours.

•A total of 75 Railway Training Institutes have been shortlisted from across the country to provide training in the mentioned disciplines to cover youth from all over the country.

•The training programs in other trades will be added by zonal railways and production units based on regional demands and needs assessment.

•The training will be completely free of cost and the participants will be selected based on the applications received online.

•The selection process will follow a transparent mechanism based on marks in matriculation.

•A nodal website will be developed as a single source of information regarding the training programs, notification inviting application, selected candidates lists, selection results, final assessment and study material.

•All trainees will have to undergo a standardized assessment and will be awarded certificates in their respective trade by the National Rail & Transportation Institute after completion of their training.

•They will also be given relevant toolkits that would help them utilize their learnings and enhance their capacity for employability in various industries.

Objective The main aim of the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana will be to impart training skills to the youth in various trades to bring qualitative improvement. This will provide a major boost to Skill India Mission. It will not only improve the employability of the youth of the country but also upgrade the skills of those who are self-employed or are working with contractors.

Who will be eligible to apply?

All candidates who are 10th pass and are between the age of 18 and 35 years will be eligible to apply.

Will the participants get employment in Railways after the training?

The training participants will not be able to seek employment in the Indian Railways on the basis of the training.