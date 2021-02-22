Railway Minister Piyush Goyal dedicates 88 railway projects to nation worth over Rs. 1,000 crores

The Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on February 21, 2021, dedicated infrastructure projects related to the passenger facilities and amenities at various railway stations in Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal via video conferencing.

As per the official release, a total of 88 projects have been dedicated to the nation worth more than Rs. 1000 crores to make railways of India future-ready.

The Union Minister Piyush Goyal, while inaugurating the railway projects in Kerala, mentioned that is significant to improve the connectivity in the state for various railway passengers using various amenities in the state.

He added that the budget being allocated to Kerala has been continuously increasing every year and that the central government is committed to having a vibrant railway network across Kerala in the time to come.

Infrastructure projects for railways in Kerala:

• The Foot Over Bridges- FOB in Kerala have been provided at three locations at a cost of Rs. 9.56 crores in Kundara, Kollam, and Kochuveli. These overbridges will help in enhancing the mobility of the passengers and will also ease the crowd dispersal at these important stations in the state.

• Lifts have been provided at Aluva and Kanhangad in order to facilitate ease of access to the railway platforms and concourse areas, especially to the sick, senior citizens, and divyang passengers. The lifts have been built at a total cost of Rs. 1.60 crores.

Rail projects in Madhya Pradesh:

• The Railway Minister while inaugurating the rail projects in Madhya Pradesh stated that this year in Budget 2021-2022 which was introduced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rs. 7,770 crores have been allocated by the government for various railway projects in Madhya Pradesh.

• To provide convenience to the ailing passengers, old aged, and Divyang, three lifts have been installed in platform numbers 1,2/3, and 4 of Gwalior Station worth Rs. 92 lakhs.

• The project of Teegaon to Chichonda 3rd Ghat Line of 17 km, categorized as supercritical, has been completed. It was commissioned in December 2020.

• The availability of lifts at Pandhurna and Betul stations will help the senior citizens, divyangjan, and other passengers in arriving from one platform to another easily.

Electrification of Ratlam-Chittorgarh Railway Section:

The trains currently are being run by the diesel engine in this 189.46 km railway section which also requires extra time to change the loco from Ratlam.

After the electrification of this rail section, the trains will run by the electric loco which will also eliminate the extra time in changing the locos and the trains will run at high speed without any form of disruption.

The electrification of this section will save diesel and will be contributing to green energy. The change to electric traction will also be saving Rs. 27.54 crores every year. The electrification has been done at a cost of Rs. 205.44 crores.