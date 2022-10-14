Rajnath Singh launched website for people to contribute to Armed Forces fund

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the website for the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF) ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ (MBKS) during a function at the National War Memorial Complex on October 14, 2022, in New Delhi.

Famous actor Amitabh Bachchan is believed to be the ‘Goodwill Ambassador’. AFBCWF is a tri-service fund, utilized for the grant of immediate financial support of ex-gratia, to the next of kin and dependents of battle casualties.

Who attended the function?

The chief of defence staff, all three service chiefs, various Param Vir Chakra awardees and other prominent officials of the ministry, chairman and managing directors of banks, eminent serving personnel from the field of sports, various corporate heads, and other celebrities attended the function.

Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot: Significance

The website for Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund is being launched to facilitate patriotic Indians to partner in this noble cause. The Government of India has already initiated various Welfare Schemes for soldiers who died or were disabled during active military operations in the line of duty. There has been a strong public sentiment and requests from patriotic citizens, and corporate heads of industry captains, to contribute to the cause of the welfare of the soldiers and their families.

What is Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund?

Armed Forces Battle Casualties is a Tri-service fund, utilised for the grant of immediate financial assistance of ex-gratia, to the Next of Kin and dependents of Battle Casualties. The website will be named “Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot”. It has been set up under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (ESW), Ministry of Defence. The fund has been introduced under the Charitable Endowments Act, of 1890. Famous Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will be the ‘Goodwill Ambassador’.

