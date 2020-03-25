Ram Mandir construction: First phase begins, Idol to be shifted from tent to new place

Ram Mandir construction has begun in Ayodhya for its first phase. A new place has been created to shift the idol of Lord Ram. The idols will remain in a temporary structure until the construction of a new place in temple is completed.

Temple construction work began amid restrictions imposed by the administration due to the threat of the Coronavirus. The special puja will also continue and the statues will be moved to the new structure. As per the media reports, the idols will be installed on a nine-and-a-half kilogram silver throne made by Jaipur artisans.

Ram Mandir Structure

According to the proposed model of Ram Mandir, the temple will be two-storeyed under the proposed model. It will be built on 2.75 lakh cubic meter area. This temple will be 270 feet long, 140 feet wide and 128 feet high. The walls of the temple will be of 6 feet thick stone. There will be 330 beams and 106-106 on both floors, i.e. 212 pillars in total. The temple will have five gates and is to be constructed in five parts - Garbhagriha, Kauli, Rang Mandap, Nritya Mandap and Singh Dwar.

The main gate of the temple will be constructed with the white marble of Makrana. A cell of 16.3 feet will be constructed just above the Garbhgreha. The model of the temple was designed by Ahmedabad architect Chandrakant Bhai Sompura in 1989. There is a deep trench present around the birthplace of Lord Rama. First, this trench will be bridged and then the stones will be laid.

Construction period

As per the media reports, if the trust approves the model of the Ram temple, then the temple will be ready in about five years. If another model is built, then the construction of the temple may take 8 to 10 years. However, according to the proposed model of the temple, people have worked hard to carve stones. In such a situation, the model of the temple is not expected to be changed.