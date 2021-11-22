Home Minister lays foundation stone of Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Manipur

Rani Gaidinliu Museum: Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the Rani Gaidinliu Tribal freedom fighters Museum in Luangkao village of Tamenglong District in Manipur through video conference on November 22, 2021.

Home Minister said that the Tribal Freedom Fighters museums that are being set up in different parts of the country will help in unifying our society. He highlighted that the urban don't know the struggles & sacrifices of the tribal population in India's independence, which is why PM Modi decided to make such museums in different states.

The Home Minister outlined that the centre has invested Rs 195 crores for the same, out of which Rs 110 crore have been issued. The Tribal Freedom Fighters museums will be constructed in Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Manipur.

Shah highlighted that this will instill patriotism and stressed that PM Modi has done various kinds of projects on tribal development.

Significance The Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum is being set up as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week beginning on November 15th, which was named as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Tribal Freedom Fighters museum in Manipur has been named after Rani Gaidinliu, a renowned freedom fighter. The Manipur state cabinet had decided to name the museum as Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum and set it up at Luangkao Village in Tamenglong District, Rani Gaidinli's birthplace. The project was sanctioned by the Tribal Affairs Ministry at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.

Who was Rani Gaidinliu? Top 7 facts you need to know

1. Rani Gaidinliu was a spiritual and political leader who had led a revolt against the Britishers in Manipur and surrounding areas.

2. At the age of 13 years, she joined the Heraka religious movement, which later turned into a political one that aimed to drive out the Britishers from Manipur and surrounding Naga areas.

3. Gaidinliu was considered to be the incarnation of the Goddess Cherachamdinliu within the Heraka faith.

4. Gaidinliu was arrested by the Britishers at the age of 16 years in 1932 and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

5. Jawaharlal Nehru had met Gaidinliu in 1937 at Shillong Jail and gave her the title of "Rani". She became known locally as Rani Gaidinliu.

6. Gaidinliu was finally released from the prison in 1947 after India gained its independence.

7. She continued to work for the upliftment of her people post-independence. She was a strong advocate of ancestral Naga religious practices and staunchly resisted the conversion of Nagas to Christianity.

Rani Gaidinliu awards

Rani Gaidinliu was honoured as a freedom fighter with the third-highest civilian award in the country, the Padma Bhushan by the Indian Government in 1982.

Other awards

Tamrapatra- 1972

Vivekananda Sewa Summan-1983

Stree Shakti Purashkar-1991

Bhagwan Birsa Munda Puraskar- 1996 (posthumously)