Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya storms into 57 Kg finals, India assured fourth medal! 

India has been guaranteed its 4th medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020, as wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya advanced into the finals of men's freestyle 57 Kg event on August 4, 2021.

Ravi Kumar stormed into the finals after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals here at Makuhari Messe Hall A, Mat B. India is now assured to win another medal.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya is the first Indian wrestler to enter the finals since Sushil Kumar in 2012 London Olympics. The final will be played on August 5th.

RAVI ADVANCES TO FINAL!!#IND #RaviDahiya advances to the Final of Men’s freestyle 57 Kg by Victory by fall (VFA) against #KAZ Nurislam Sanayev



With this India is guaranteed their 4th medal in #Tokyo2020#Wrestling#Olympics#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/AnyB1Hld9I — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 4, 2021

Great Comeback

•In the first period, Ravi Dahiya had taken a 2-1 lead putting pressure on Nurislam Sanayev but the Kazakh player bounced back strongly and took a strong lead and Ravi Kumar was down 2-9.

•Ravi Kumar then in an amazing comeback pinned Nurislam Sanayev to reach the finals, assuring India its fourth medal. India has been assured a silver medal.

•The fourth seeded wrestler had earlier defeated Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov in 57kg event to advance into the semifinals.

•Deepak Punia had also beaten China's Zushen Lin by 6-3 to advance into the 86kg semifinals. However, he lost against David Taylor from United States.

Ravi Kumar's family celebrates his win

Family members & neighbours of Ravi Kumar Dahiya in Sonipat celebrated as he executed his winning move in Men's 57kg Wrestling Freestyle Semi-finals.