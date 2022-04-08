Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: Central Bank keeps repo, reverse repo rates unchanged for 11th time in a row

RBI April Monetary Policy Highlights: Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted to keep the benchmark repo and reverse repo rates unchanged for the straight 11th time. The Repo rate remains unchanged at 4 percent. 

Created On: Apr 8, 2022 11:23 IST
RBI Monetary Policy 2022
RBI April Monetary Policy: The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee on April 8, 2022, voted to keep the benchmark repo and reverse repo rates unchanged for the straight 11th time in a row. The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Shakitkanta Das stated in his Monetary Policy Statement that the Committee has voted unanimously to leave the repo rates unchanged at 4 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee has also voted unanimously to keep the stance accommodative.

The repo rate is the rate of interest at which the Reserve Bank of India lends short-term funds to the banks. On the other hand, the reverse repo rate will remain unchanged at 3.35 per cent. The Reverse Repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI borrows from banks. 

