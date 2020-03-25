Reliance sets-up India’s first COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Mumbai

COVID-19 Hospital in News: Reliance Industries has set up India’s first 100-bed COVID-19 dedicated hospital at Mumbai. The 100-bed centre is built in the Seven Hills hospital and is equipped with all modern facilities. This hospital will take care of positive patients of Coronavirus with the latest technology.

Apart from this, Reliance Foundation is also manufacturing protective gears and equipment for health professionals treating patients with Coronavirus. Not only this, but Reliance Foundation is also importing test kits for testing Coronavirus.

Key Highlights

It is the first of its kind COVID-19 centre in India which is fully funded by Reliance Foundation. It includes a negative pressure chamber which helps prevent cross-contamination and helps control infection.

All beds are equipped with necessary infrastructures, such as biomedical equipment, breath control equipment, Ventilator, Pacemaker, Dialysis machine etc.

All the necessary arrangements have been made for patients in different rooms. Only Coronavirus positive patients will be treated in this hospital.

RIL’s Support to fight COVID-19

RIL has also announced initial support of Rs 5 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund to combat Coronavirus. The company is increasing its production capacity to produce 1,00,000 face-masks daily and has a large number of personal protective equipment for the nation's health workers to further develop them to fight Coronavirus.

Maharashtra most affected state

According to government statistics, the total number of cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 492 (till March 24, 2020), whereas, 10 people have also died due to this pandemic. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, with 101 positive cases reported till March 24 afternoon. It is a matter of relief that 37 patients of Coronavirus have recovered completely and have gone home till date.