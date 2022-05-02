Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary 2022: How India is celebrating the first Indian to receive an Oscar?

Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary: Satyajit Ray is an Indian Cinema legend whose 101 birth anniversary is being celebrated on May 2. He is known for his remarkable work and is regarded as one of the finest filmmakers that India has ever seen. To celebrate life and work on Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary 2022, the National Museum of Indian Cinema has organized a three-day film festival at various locations.

On the birth anniversary of Satyajit Ray, the Government of India has organized various events to celebrate his works which include classics such as ‘Charulata’, ‘Pather Panchali’, and ‘Devi’. Satyajit Ray was also the first Indian to receive an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement and he was bestowed with an Honorary Academy Award in 1992.

On Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary 2022, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also initiated different activities to pay tribute to the legendary filmmaker. Check details here.

“The only solutions that are ever worth anything are the solutions that people find themselves.” - Satyajit Ray



Tribute to one of the greatest filmmakers of all the time, Shri Satyajit Ray, on his birth anniversary today.#MoCRemembers #MinistryofCulture pic.twitter.com/dkBiWIHRtl — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) May 2, 2022

Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary 2022

Satyajit Ray was born on May 2, 1921. He was an Indian filmmaker, documentary filmmaker, screenwriter, author, lyricist, and essayist. Ray is widely considered one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and his much-celebrated works are- The Big City, The Apu Trilogy, The Music Room, and Charulata.

Satyajit Ray was born in Calcutta and his father passed away when he was barely three. He studied at Ballygunge Government High School in Calcutta, and completed his BA Economics at the Presidency College, even though his interest was always in Fine Arts.

In 1940, he went to Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan founded by Rabindra Nath Tagore where he came to appreciate Oriental Art.

Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary 2022: Satyajit Ray Film Festival organized to celebrate Indian Cinema legend

1. Satyajit Ray Film Festival will take place from May 2 to May 4 and it will be organized by the National Museum of Indian Cinema in association with the National Film Development Corporation, Films Division, and National Film Archives of India, and Doordarshan.

2. Satyajit Ray Film Festival will begin with a red carpet and the inauguration of Ray’s semi-permanent gallery by filmmaker Shyam Benegal on May 2. It will be followed by the screening of the opening film ‘Aparajito’. Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ will be the closing film of the festival on May 4.

3. Besides the screening of films, a panel discussion will also be held on Satyajit Ray’s films and the panelists will be Barun Chanda and Shyam Benegal.

Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary: First Indian to receive an Oscar

Satyajit Ray’s health deteriorated due to heart complications in 1992. 24 days before his death, the legendary filmmaker was presented with an Honorary Academy Award by Audrey Hepburn. Even though Ray was in a gravelly ill condition, he gave an acceptance speech and called it the best achievement of his movie-making career. Satyajit ray passed away on April 23, 1992, 9 days before his 71st birthday.