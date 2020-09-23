Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina

Saudi Arabia on September 23, 2020 suspended travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina. The decision has been taken due to rising COVID-19 cases in the three nations.

The Gulf nation has also barred people who have travelled to any of these three countries 14 days before their arrival in the Kingdom. The information was relayed through an official circular.

Exemption

The passengers with official government invite will be excluded from the above ban.

Coronavirus in India

• The Saudi Travel ban comes as the Union Health Ministry announced that India accounts for 17.7 percent of global COVID-19 cases. The Ministry informed that India also has the highest share of global recoveries, almost 19.5 percent.

• India also recorded the highest number of recoveries with 44.9 lakh COVID-19 patients having recovered from the infection in India. This has taken India's recovery rate beyond the milestone of 80%.

• India also recorded the highest-ever single-day recovery in the last 24 hours with 1 lakh recoveries.

COVID-19 Testing India

India has conducted more than 6.5 crore COVID tests with around 12 lakh tests conducted in a single day. This was informed by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a media briefing yesterday on the actions taken, preparedness and updates on COVID-19.