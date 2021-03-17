Second wave of COVID-19 in India? 

India reported 28,903 new COVID-19 cases, 17,741 recoveries and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on March 17, 2021. This is the highest single-day spike in 2021

The fresh infections have taken India's total COVID case tally to 1,14,38,734, which includes 2,34,406 active cases and 1,10,45,284 recoveries. The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 stands at 1,59,044 across the country.

As COVID-19 cases continue their upward swing in India, Prime Minister Narendra held a meeting with Chief Ministers of all states during which he stressed on the need to take all measures to check the spread of the second peak of coronavirus.

He said that there is a need of quick and decisive actions to control the situation. He further added that in the last few weeks, 70 districts of the country have reported 150 percent surge in Covid cases and "if we don't stop it here, a situation of a nationwide outbreak can come up."

Such an increase is being seen in many districts that had protected themselves so far and were kind of safe-zones. 70 districts of the country have seen an increase of more than 150% in last few weeks. If we don't stop it here, a situation of nationwide outbreak can come up: PM

PM Modi's meeting with state CMs

The Prime Minister met all the state/ UT Chief Ministers on March 17, 2021. While addressing the meeting, PM Modi said that what we have reached today in the Battle of Corona, the confidence that came from it, should not be turned into carelessness.

He urged the states and union territories to act to contain the spread of COVID-19 in order to prevent the rise of a second wave in the country.

We will have to immediately stop the emerging second wave of Corona and for this, we will have to take quick and decisive steps: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meeting with all Chief Ministers #COVID19

He said that it should be ensured that people do not go into panic mode and for the same, all states have to take initiatives to free the people off difficulties of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister emphasised on the need to be equally serious about 'Test, Track and Treat' as we have been doing for the past year. He also appealed to the Chief Ministers to focus on creating micro containment zones to control the spread of the virus.

It has now become necessary for us to become pro-active.

The option of making micro-containment zones wherever necessary, we should not bring leniency: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells all CMs

It is a matter of contemplation that why is there less testing in some areas only. Why is there less vaccination in these areas? I think it's a time of test for good governance...Our confidence should not turn into overconfidence. Our success should not turn into negligence: PM

On Vaccine wastage

While speaking on 10 percent vaccine wastage in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister said that vaccine wastage in UP is almost the same. He said that the states should review why is the vaccine wastage happening?

He urged that monitoring should be done every evening and pro-active people should be contacted so that there's no wastage.

Over 10% vaccine wastage in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. Vaccine wastage in UP is almost the same. It should be reviewed in states that why's vaccine wastage happening? Monitoring must be done every evening & pro-active people should be contacted so that there's no wastage: PM

PM Modi's last interaction with Chief Ministers was held in January 2021 before the launch of the world's largest vaccination drive.

Maharashtra worst COVID-hit state?

•Maharashtra is by far the worst coronavirus-hit state in India. The state is currently witnessing the beginning of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, as per a report by a central team that visited the state to check the surge in COVID-19 cases.

•The central team had visited the state between March 7-11 to check the COVID-I9 management activities being undertaken by the State Government. The team had also briefly met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

•The report of the team read that Maharashtra is at the beginning of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and that there is very limited active effort to track, test, isolate cases and quarantine contacts.

•The report stated that there is no adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among people in the state, in both rural and urban areas.

•Several other states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Kerala also have reported a surge in coronavirus cases resulting in the imposition of certain restrictions including night curfew in the cities that are most impacted.

•The Madhya Pradesh state assembly's budget session was also adjourned for an indefinite period due to spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

India's vaccination drive

•The spike in coronavirus cases in several states across the country comes amid the second phase of India's vaccination drive that covers people aged above 60 years and those above 45 years with co-morbidities.

•As per experts, the speed of the spread in the second wave of the pandemic is comparable to the first wave.

•However, the vaccination drive is also going on at full speech and as many as 3,50,64,536 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

•The number includes 75,01,590 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 45,40,776 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 75,91,670 front line worker (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 16,28,096 FLWs who have taken the second dose, 21,43,109 beneficiaries aged above 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 1,14,54,104 beneficiaries who are aged 60 years or above.