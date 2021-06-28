Shafali Verma becomes youngest Indian Cricketer to make debut in all formats

Opener Shafali Verma on June 27, 2021, became the youngest Indian cricketer to make debut across all the formats after being picked for the first (One Day International) against England women here.

Verma, on her ODI debut, scored 15 runs off 14 balls before being dismissed by England’s Katherine Brunt. Skipper Mithali Raj presented Shafali with a cap before the match.

The three-game ODI series against England started on June 27, 2021, will provide a chance for India to narrow down on the players who will be suitable for the women’s 50-over World Cup set to be played next year in England.

England had won the toss and had opted to bowl first against India and the bowlers put the hosts on top after giving the disciplined performance.

India lost both the openers and only scored 27/2 in the first 10 overs. While Shafali Verma got out in the fifth over, Smriti Mandhana was clean bowled by Anya Shrubsole in the 10th over.

Shafali Verma: Youngest cricketer to debut

• Shafali Verma was 15 years and 239 days old when she made her debut in T20Is in September 2019.

• In the Test match format, she made her debut 11 days ago in England.

• Shafali Verma at the age of 17 years and 150 days made her ODI debut to achieve the feat. It made her the 5th youngest cricketer overall in the list which is headed by Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

• The Haryana girl had scored 96 and 63 in her dream debut in the one-off test against the England team which ended in a sensational draw last week.

• She was also the youngest batter to score two fifties on debut in the Women’s Test.

• Shafali Verma scored 617 runs with three fifties in 22 T20Is that she has played so far ever since making her debut in September 2019.

Top 5 youngest cricketers to debut in all formats: Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman (17 Years and 78 days) England’s Sarah Taylors (17 years 86 days) Australia’s Ellyse Perry (17 years 104 days) Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir (17 years 108 days) India’s Shafali Verma (17 years and 150 days)

Matches between Indian and England women team:

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced on International Women’s Day 2021, that the Indian women team will play a one-off women’s test match against England.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the fixtures of the tours in April 2021, including the one-off Test Match, and three Women’s Twenty20 Internationals and three Women’s One Day International matches. As per the announcements, the team has been touring England in June and July 2021.

As part of the tour, the one-off test match between India and England ended as a draw after Taniya Bhatia and Sneh Rana showed spirit with a bat. While England won the first Women’s One Day International by 8 wickets, recording their 100th win at home in the format.