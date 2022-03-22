Shaheed Diwas 2022: Date, History, Importance, Why do we celebrate Martyrs' Day in India?

Martyr’s Day 2022 in India: Shaheed Diwas is observed every year in India on March 23 in the remembrance of valiant soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the country. Shaheed Diwas 2022 is celebrated to mark the death anniversaries of the courageous freedom fighters- Sukhdev Thapar, Bhagat Singh, and Shivaram Rajguru. Shaheed Diwas 2022 provides an opportunity to the people of India to honour and remember their sacrifice for India’s freedom struggle.

On Shaheed Diwas 2022, as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan will organize Shaheed Diwas in all the 623 districts by involving a large number of youth volunteers. To encourage more people to be a part of Martyr’s Day 2022, Prime Minister Modi is also set to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at the Victoria Gallery Hall in Kolkata.

Learn more about Shaheed Diwas 2022 by knowing the day’s history, significance, and the day is celebrated on March 23.

Shaheed Diwas 2022 Date

On March 23, Shaheed Diwas is celebrated every year in India to remember the sacrifice of three courageous freedom fighters- Sukhdev Thapar, Bhagat Singh, and Shivaram Rajguru.

India also celebrates Shaheed Diwas on 30 January every year in remembrance of Mahatma Gandhi who was assassinated on the very same day.

Shaheed Diwas 2022 History

Shaheed Diwas 2022 is observed all over India to acknowledge the bravery and strength shown by the country’s freedom fighters at the time of India’s struggle for Independence.

The three freedom fighters who are particularly remembered on this day are- Sukhdev Thapar, Bhagat Singh, and Shivaram Rajguru. The three bravehearts were sent to jail after they bombed the Central Legislative Assembly in 1929. All three were sentenced to death and it was on March 23, 1931, the trio was hanged in the Lahore Jail.

At the time when they were hanged, Sukhdev, Singh was 23 years old while Rajguru was only 22 years old.

Shaheed Diwas 2022 Significance

Shaheed Diwas is observed every year by the citizens of India on March 23. Martyr’s Day in India is a day of remembrance of the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives at a very young age in support of the movement of India’s Independence.

Even though there is no official holiday announced to celebrate Shaheed Diwas, many educational institutions, government offices, and other institutions around the country observe Shaheed Diwas. In many schools, Martyr’s Day is celebrated as debate and essay writing competitions where the theme is patriotic.

Shaheed Diwas 2022: Why Martyr’s Day is celebrated in India on March 23?

Shaheed Diwas is observed in India on March 23 as it was on this day in 1931 that the three young freedom fighters- Sukhdev Thapar, Bhagat Singh, and Shivaram Rajguru were hanged in Lahore Jail by the Britishers. They will forever be known for their bravery and courage as well as the determination to see India as an Independent country.

