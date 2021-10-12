Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers observe Shaheed Kisan Diwas today, antim ardaas at Tikunia 

Shaheed Kisan Diwas: The Sankyut Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for observing October 12th as Shaheed Kisan Diwas across India as a tribute to the four farmers and a journalist who died during the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on October 3rd.

12th Oct. will be observed as “Shaheed Kisan Diwas”. Last Ardas will be done at 12pm in Tikunia, Lakhimpur for Shaheed souls. All r requested to attend & who can’t attend in person, could pay tribute frm where ever you are & eve time light 5 candles #JusticeFor_MartyredFarmers pic.twitter.com/TLmZdAyAO1 — Tikri Updates (@TikriUpdates) October 12, 2021

The farmer's body said that the 'antim ardaas' or last prayers of the martyrs of the Lakhimpur massacre will take place in Tikunia at Sahebjada Inter College. The last prayers are expected to be attended by tens of thousands of farmers from other states including Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and farmer leaders including Rakesh Tikait. Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also expected to attend the event.

The SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farmer organisations, has appealed to farmer organisations across India to mark the occasion by organising prayer and homage ceremonies during the day, followed by candlelight vigils in the evening. The farmer group has urged people to light 5 candles outside their homes at 8 pm today.

The farmer group also hit out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “inaction” against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra. “It is shameful on the part of the Modi government that Ajay Mishra Teni has not been sacked yet. It was his vehicles that were in the convoy that killed innocent people,” the SKM said.

Why are farmers observing Shaheed Kisan Diwas today?

Shaheed Kisan Diwas is being observed by the farmers today to pay tribute to farmers who lost their lives in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

At least eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri when vehicles knocked over protesting farmers, including four farmers and a journalist. The other three people who were killed include two BJP workers and a driver of the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra.

According to the farmers, the vehicles were driven by BJP workers who were traveling to welcome the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was scheduled to visit the area for an event.

The farmers also claim that Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra had been driving one of the cars when the vehicle ran over the four protesting farmers, killing them. The UP police have got 3-day custody of Ashish Mishra, for his alleged role in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.