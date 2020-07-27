Sikkim Gov’t extends state wide lockdown till August 1

Sikkim state government has extended the statewide lockdown till August 1, 2020. The step has been taken in the view of rising Coronavirus cases in the state.

The state was already under lockdown from July 21 to July 27 but seeing the rapid surge, the government decided to extend the lockdown till 6 am of August 1.

The step of extending the lockdown will help in combating the rising cases in several containment zones across the state, especially in the south and east Sikkim districts.

Considering the prevailing situation of Covid-19 in the State, the Government has decided to extend the period of state-wide lock-down till 6am of 1st August, 2020. @PIBHomeAffairs @PIB_India @MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/HsxyQRIBto — sikkimgovtipr (@sikkimgovt) July 26, 2020

Rising COVID-19 cases in Sikkim:

Sikkim had reported its first COVID-19 death on July 26. As per the latest health bulletin, with 45 new cases, Sikkim’s active COVID cases have gone up to 397 and total cases are now 545. In the recovering cases, 149 people who were earlier infected virus have been discharged successfully after the recovery.

14 new cases of COVID-19 are from East Sikkim while 31 of the new cases are from the South Sikkim District.

As per the authorities, all the existing guidelines will remain effective till 6 am of August 1, and all the educational institutions will remain close till 31st August 2020.