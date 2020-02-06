Spartacus actor Kirk Douglas passes away

The legendary Hollywood actor, Kirk Douglas passed away at his family home in Beverly Hills on February 5, 2020. He was 103.

Kirk Douglas was the father of Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Michael Douglas and one of the last surviving superstars of Hollywood cinema’s golden age. He has acted in iconic films like the Spartacus, Paths of Glory and Champion.

Michael Douglas confirmed his father’s death with a heartfelt post on social media.

Kirk Douglas

• Kirk Douglas was a leading American actor, producer and director, who was born to Jewish-Russian immigrants in 1916. He had served in the US Navy during the Second World War.

• He had begun his career in acting as a stage actor. He made his film debut with Barbara Stanwyck in the 1946 film, The Strange Love of Martha Ivers.

• His film Champion (1949) made him a box-office star. He continued to rule the box office in the 1950s by acting in serious dramas including western and war films. Douglas has acted in almost 100 movies in his 60-year career.

• He was known for his physical commitment to the roles, as he had trained for months to play the role of a boxer in Champion and had learned to ride a horse and shoot in the 1957 film 'Gunfight at the O.K. Corral'.

• He had formed his own production company in 1955 named Bryna Productions. He produced and starred in many iconic films including Spartacus (1960), Paths of Glory (1957) and The Vikings (1958).

• He was nominated for the Oscar Award three times, last time for his role in ‘Lust for Life’, but missed out each time.

• He is survived by his second wife Anne Buydens, three sons-Michael, Joel and Peter Douglas, daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones, grand children and great grand child. His fourth son Eric passed away in 2004 from alleged drug overdose.