Subhash Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary 2020: All You Need to Know

Subhash Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary 2020: India is celebrating the 123rd birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23, 2020. Subhash Chandra Bose is known for the establishment of the Azad Hind Fauj or Indian National Army (INA).

Nation pays a tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on this occasion. Several cultural programs held across the country in his respect. It is believed that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose died in a plane accident in 1945. However, no concrete evidence was ever found of his death in a plane crash.

About Subhash Chandra Bose

• Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897, and died on August 19, 1945. He was just 48 years old when he passed away.

• He completed his primary education from Cuttack and completed further studies from Calcutta University and secured the second position in the university.

• He passed the I.C.S examination but joined the Non-Co-Operation Movement to fight for India's independence.

• In 1921, Bose met Mahatma Gandhi for the first time and called him Father of the Nation.

• He was elected as the President of Congress in 1939 but expelled due to his differences with Congress’s policy.

• Netaji believed in military discipline from the beginning. He formed the Uniform Volunteer Corps in Congress in 1928 for this purpose.

• One of his famous quotes was, ‘Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga.’

Azad Hind Fauj and India’s Freedom Struggle

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had prepared a separate army to challenge the British. He named this army as ‘Azad Hind Fauj’ or Indian National Army (INA). It is said that Japan had helped a lot in that period to form this army. According to an estimate, there were about 85000 soldiers included in INA, consisting of both men and women.

Captain Mohan Singh was the first commander of Azad Hindi Fauz or the Indian National Army. According to the various reports, about 40,000 men joined the INA within 15 days. A web-series called ‘The Forgotten Army’ has also been made on INA and its role in India’s freedom struggle.

