Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 Team Profile,squad details, previous wins, top records of the team, league position

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is a franchise cricket team which will be representing Hyderabad city in IPL 2020. The franchise was founded in 2012 and is owned by Kalanithi Maran of the Sun TV Network.

The team has enjoyed a fair amount of success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but after winning the title once in 2016, they have failed to qualify for the playoffs twice. In 2019, the brand value of Sunrisers Hyderabad is estimated to be Rs. 483 crores.

For IPL 2020, the orange army is back with the captain who helped them in lifting the title in 2016- David Warner. The team will start their IPL campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on September 21, 2020.

IPL 2020- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Team Profile

Batsmen- David Warner, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma Bowlers- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sidhharth Sharma, Billy Stanlake, T Natrajan, Shahbaz Nadeem All Rounders- Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohd Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav WKT/Bat- Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddiman Saha Released Players- Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui Head Coach & Assistant Coach- Head Coach- Trevor Bayliss Assistant Coach- Brad Haddin

IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)- Player Details

David Warner- He is an international Australian cricketer. He is also a former captain of the Australian national team. Warner is a left-handed opening batsman and is the first Australian cricketer in 132 years to be selected in Australia’s National team in any format without any form of experience in first-class cricket.

Manish Pandey- He is an Indian International cricketer and right-handed batsman. Manish played as an opening batsman for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, his former IPL team, and became the first Indian cricketer to score a century in the Indian Premier League in 2009 IPL.

Kane Williamson- He is an international cricketer from New Zealand who is also currently the captain of the New Zealand national team in all the formats. Williamson is a right-handed batsman and an occasional spin-off bowler. At various times, Williamson has been ranked among the top four or five Test Cricket batsmen, along with Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Virat Kohli.

Khaleel Ahmed- He is an Indian cricketer who made his debut in the National team in September 2018. Ahmed made his T20 debut for Rajasthan in February 2017. In September 2018, Khaleel Ahmed was named in India One Day International squad for the 2018 Asia Cup. The fast-medium bowler made his ODI debut for India against Hong Kong in September 2018.

Billy Stanlake- He is a fast-bowler Australian cricketer who represented the country in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2014. He is also the tallest person ever to represent Australia in International cricket, standing at 204 cm. Stanlake is a right-arm fast bowler who often opens the bowling which is known for its impressive bounce and pace.

Sandeep Sharma- He is an Indian cricketer and a right-arm medium-pace bowler who plays for the domestic cricket for Punjab. Sharma has represented India at two Under-19 World Cups in 2010 and 2012 and was part of the Under-19 team that won the Under-19 World Cup in 2012. He was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in January 2018 IPL auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020- Past wins

Year Against Winning Score 2016 Royal Challengers Bangalore 208/7 (won by 8 runs)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020- Top Records