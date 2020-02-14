Supreme Court lifts ban on overnight construction activities in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court lifted the ban imposed on overnight construction activities in the Delhi-NCR region on February 14, 2020.

The judgement was delivered by a bench of justices comprising Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Deepak Gupta. The bench was hearing builders’ plea, which stated that the apex court’s earlier ruling and an interim ban on construction between 6 pm and 6 am had served its purpose now.

Impact

The lifting of the ban on overnight construction activities is expected to help restart multiple government and private projects. It would also restore employment opportunities for hundreds of daily wage labourers.

The ban on construction activities had inversely impacted the real estate sector and the work on public utilities such as the Delhi metro.

Background

The Supreme Court had imposed a blanket ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR in November 2019 due to the air pollution level in the national capital.

Later the court had partially lifted the ban on construction activities, allowing it to happen during the day between 6 am and 6 pm after the Central Pollution Control Board had note improvement in Delhi’s air quality index.