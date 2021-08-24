Swachh Survekshan 2021: Andhra Pradesh becomes first state with three ‘Water Plus’ certified cities

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs awarded three cities from Andhra Pradesh with ‘Water Plus’ certification under the Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachh Survekshan assessment.

Andhra Pradesh has now become the first state to have more than one ‘Water Plus’ certified city. The three cities awarded are Greater Vishakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, and Tirupathi Municipal Corporation.

A total of nine cities across India were awarded ‘Water Plus’ certification. Earlier on August 11, 2021, Indore was declared as the first ‘Water Plus’ certified city of India under the Swachh Survekshan 2021.

How did three cities of Andhra Pradesh become ‘Water Plus’ certified?

•As per the protocol of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, a city can only be declared ‘Water Plus’ certified after it has achieved the status of Open Defecation Free (ODF/ODF+/ODF++).

•As per CPCB norms, a city or municipal corporation can be certified as ‘Water Plus’ once it has successfully carried out the treatment and management of liquid waste from households, sewers, commercial establishments, etc at a satisfactory level before releasing the treated wastewater to the environment.

•The city or municipal corporation should also be maintaining an adequate capacity of wastewater or sewage treatment facilities as well as cost recovery through recycling and reuse of treated wastewater.

Indore declared as first ‘Water Plus’ certified city

•Under the Swachh Survekshan 2021, Indore was the first city that was declared as a ‘Water Plus’ certified on August 11, 2021.

•Manish Singh, District Collector, Indore explained that the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) had tapped 1,746 public sewer outfalls in 25 small and big nullahs and 5,624 domestic sewer outfalls in accordance with the Water Plus protocol of Swachh Survekshan. This, in turn, aided in freeing Kanh and Saraswati rivers from the sewer lines.

•Indore also used approximately 110 million litres per day (MLD) treated water from the 7 sewerage treatment plants, set up 147 special types of urinals across the city, and cleaned wells, ponds, and water bodies.

What is Swachh Survekshan?

•Swachh Survekshan is a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission. It is conducted as an annual survey of cities across India in terms of sanitation, hygiene, and cleanliness. The assessment was started with an aim to lead India towards a clean and open defecation-free country by October 2019.

•The first Swachh Survekshan was conducted in India in 2016 across 73 cities. In 2020, the assessment was conducted across 4,242 cities.

•Swachh Survekshan 2021 is the 6th edition of the world’s largest urban sanitation and cleanliness survey.