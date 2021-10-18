Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: Get Full T20 World Cup 2021 Match Schedule, Venue & Dates here, India vs Pakistan on Oct 23rd

T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: India will begin its T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with the highly anticipated match against Pakistan on October 24th at the Dubai International Stadium. Check full T20 World Cup 2021 Match Schedule, Venue & Dates here. 

Created On: Oct 18, 2021 19:29 IST
Full T20 World Cup 2021 Match Schedule, Source: ICC/ Twitter
T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: The ICC Men's T20 World 2021 kicked off on October 17, 2021 with Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea, which Oman won by 10 wickets. The ICC had released the full T20 World Cup Schedule in August, which is divided into 2 parts - First Round for Group A & Group B matches and Super 12 for the final teams. 

The Super 12 stage is scheduled to commence from October 23rd with the first match between two Group 1 Teams- Australia vs South Africa at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. India will begin its T20 World Cup campaign with the highly anticipated match against Pakistan on October 24th. Both teams are part of Group 2. 

The T20 World Cup 2021 Match schedule comprises 45 matches in total, which includes two semi-finals on November 10th and 11th and the T20 World Cup final on November 14th. 

Check Team India's T20 World Cup 2021 squad

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule

Round 1 Teams
Group A Group B
Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman
Super 12s Stage Teams
Group 1 Group 2
England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Winner of Group A, Runner-up Group B India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Runner-up Group A, Winner Group B

 

Round 1 Schedule of T20 World Cup
Dates Teams/ Time Result
17 Oct

Oman vs Papua New Guinea- 2pm 

Bangladesh vs Scotland - 6pm
 
 
Oman won by 10 wickets
 
Scotland won by 6 runs
 
 
18 Oct

Ireland vs Netherlands- 2pm

Sri Lanka vs Namibia- 6pm
Ireland won by 7 wickets
 
 
19 Oct

Scotland vs Papua New Guinea - 2pm

Oman v Bangladesh- 6pm

  
20 Oct

Namibia v Netherlands -2pm

Sri Lanka v Ireland- 6pm

  
21 Oct

Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea- 2pm

Oman v Scotland- 6pm

  
22 Oct

Namibia v Ireland- 2pm

Sri Lanka v Netherlands- 6pm

  

 

Super 12 Match Schedule
Dates Teams/ Time Result
23 Oct

Australia v South Africa, Abu Dhabi (2pm)

England v West Indies, Dubai (6pm)

  
24 Oct

A1 v B2, Sharjah (2pm)

India v Pakistan, Dubai (6pm)

  
25 Oct Afghanistan v B1, Sharjah (6pm)  
26 Oct

South Africa v West Indies, Dubai (2pm)

Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah (6pm)

  
27 Oct

England v B2, Abu Dhabi (2pm)

B1 v A2, Abu Dhabi (6pm)

  
28 Oct Australia v A1, Dubai (6pm)  
29 Oct

West Indies v B2, Sharjah (2pm)

Pakistan v Afghanistan, Dubai (6pm)

  
30 Oct

South Africa v A1, Sharjah (2pm)

Australia v England, Dubai (6pm)

  
31 Oct

Afghanistan v A2, Abu Dhabi (2pm)

India v New Zealand, Dubai (6pm)

  
1 Nov

England v A1, Sharjah (6pm)

  
2 Nov

South Africa v B2, Abu Dhabi (2pm)

Pakistan v A2, Abu Dhabi (6pm)

  
3 Nov

New Zealand v B1, Dubai (2pm)

India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (6pm)

  
4 Nov

Australia v B2, Dubai (2pm)

West indies v A1, Abu Dhabi (6pm)

  
5 Nov

New Zealand v A2, Sharjah (2pm)

India v B1, Dubai (6pm)

  
6 Nov

Australia v West Indies, Abu Dhabi (2pm)

England v South Africa, Sharjah (6pm)

 

  
7 Nov

New Zealand v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (2pm)

Pakistan v B1, Sharjah (6pm)

  
8 Nov

India v A2, Dubai (6pm)

  

Knock-out stage Matches

10 November: Semi-final 1 (A1 v B2), Abu Dhabi (6pm)

11 November: Semi-final 2 (B1 v A2), Dubai (6pm)

14 November: T20 World Cup Final, Dubai (6pm)

