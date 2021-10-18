T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: Get Full T20 World Cup 2021 Match Schedule, Venue & Dates here, India vs Pakistan on Oct 23rd
T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: India will begin its T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with the highly anticipated match against Pakistan on October 24th at the Dubai International Stadium. Check full T20 World Cup 2021 Match Schedule, Venue & Dates here.
T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: The ICC Men's T20 World 2021 kicked off on October 17, 2021 with Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea, which Oman won by 10 wickets. The ICC had released the full T20 World Cup Schedule in August, which is divided into 2 parts - First Round for Group A & Group B matches and Super 12 for the final teams.
The Super 12 stage is scheduled to commence from October 23rd with the first match between two Group 1 Teams- Australia vs South Africa at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. India will begin its T20 World Cup campaign with the highly anticipated match against Pakistan on October 24th. Both teams are part of Group 2.
The T20 World Cup 2021 Match schedule comprises 45 matches in total, which includes two semi-finals on November 10th and 11th and the T20 World Cup final on November 14th.
Check Team India's T20 World Cup 2021 squad
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule
|Round 1 Teams
|Group A
|Group B
|Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia
|Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman
|Super 12s Stage Teams
|Group 1
|Group 2
|England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Winner of Group A, Runner-up Group B
|India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Runner-up Group A, Winner Group B
|
Round 1 Schedule of T20 World Cup
|Dates
|Teams/ Time
|Result
|17 Oct
|
Oman vs Papua New Guinea- 2pm
Bangladesh vs Scotland - 6pm
|
Oman won by 10 wickets
Scotland won by 6 runs
|18 Oct
|
Ireland vs Netherlands- 2pm
Sri Lanka vs Namibia- 6pm
|
Ireland won by 7 wickets
|19 Oct
|
Scotland vs Papua New Guinea - 2pm
Oman v Bangladesh- 6pm
|20 Oct
|
Namibia v Netherlands -2pm
Sri Lanka v Ireland- 6pm
|21 Oct
|
Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea- 2pm
Oman v Scotland- 6pm
|22 Oct
|
Namibia v Ireland- 2pm
Sri Lanka v Netherlands- 6pm
|
Super 12 Match Schedule
|Dates
|Teams/ Time
|Result
|23 Oct
|
Australia v South Africa, Abu Dhabi (2pm)
England v West Indies, Dubai (6pm)
|24 Oct
|
A1 v B2, Sharjah (2pm)
India v Pakistan, Dubai (6pm)
|25 Oct
|Afghanistan v B1, Sharjah (6pm)
|26 Oct
|
South Africa v West Indies, Dubai (2pm)
Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah (6pm)
|27 Oct
|
England v B2, Abu Dhabi (2pm)
B1 v A2, Abu Dhabi (6pm)
|28 Oct
|Australia v A1, Dubai (6pm)
|29 Oct
|
West Indies v B2, Sharjah (2pm)
Pakistan v Afghanistan, Dubai (6pm)
|30 Oct
|
South Africa v A1, Sharjah (2pm)
Australia v England, Dubai (6pm)
|31 Oct
|
Afghanistan v A2, Abu Dhabi (2pm)
India v New Zealand, Dubai (6pm)
|1 Nov
|
England v A1, Sharjah (6pm)
|2 Nov
|
South Africa v B2, Abu Dhabi (2pm)
Pakistan v A2, Abu Dhabi (6pm)
|3 Nov
|
New Zealand v B1, Dubai (2pm)
India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (6pm)
|4 Nov
|
Australia v B2, Dubai (2pm)
West indies v A1, Abu Dhabi (6pm)
|5 Nov
|
New Zealand v A2, Sharjah (2pm)
India v B1, Dubai (6pm)
|6 Nov
|
Australia v West Indies, Abu Dhabi (2pm)
England v South Africa, Sharjah (6pm)
|7 Nov
|
New Zealand v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (2pm)
Pakistan v B1, Sharjah (6pm)
|8 Nov
|
India v A2, Dubai (6pm)
Knock-out stage Matches
10 November: Semi-final 1 (A1 v B2), Abu Dhabi (6pm)
11 November: Semi-final 2 (B1 v A2), Dubai (6pm)
14 November: T20 World Cup Final, Dubai (6pm)