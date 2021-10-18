T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: Get Full T20 World Cup 2021 Match Schedule, Venue & Dates here, India vs Pakistan on Oct 23rd

T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: The ICC Men's T20 World 2021 kicked off on October 17, 2021 with Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea, which Oman won by 10 wickets. The ICC had released the full T20 World Cup Schedule in August, which is divided into 2 parts - First Round for Group A & Group B matches and Super 12 for the final teams.

The Super 12 stage is scheduled to commence from October 23rd with the first match between two Group 1 Teams- Australia vs South Africa at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. India will begin its T20 World Cup campaign with the highly anticipated match against Pakistan on October 24th. Both teams are part of Group 2.

The T20 World Cup 2021 Match schedule comprises 45 matches in total, which includes two semi-finals on November 10th and 11th and the T20 World Cup final on November 14th.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule

Round 1 Teams Group A Group B Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12s Stage Teams Group 1 Group 2 England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Winner of Group A, Runner-up Group B India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Runner-up Group A, Winner Group B

Round 1 Schedule of T20 World Cup Dates Teams/ Time Result 17 Oct Oman vs Papua New Guinea- 2pm Bangladesh vs Scotland - 6pm Oman won by 10 wickets Scotland won by 6 runs 18 Oct Ireland vs Netherlands- 2pm Sri Lanka vs Namibia- 6pm Ireland won by 7 wickets 19 Oct Scotland vs Papua New Guinea - 2pm Oman v Bangladesh- 6pm 20 Oct Namibia v Netherlands -2pm Sri Lanka v Ireland- 6pm 21 Oct Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea- 2pm Oman v Scotland- 6pm 22 Oct Namibia v Ireland- 2pm Sri Lanka v Netherlands- 6pm

Super 12 Match Schedule Dates Teams/ Time Result 23 Oct Australia v South Africa, Abu Dhabi (2pm) England v West Indies, Dubai (6pm) 24 Oct A1 v B2, Sharjah (2pm) India v Pakistan, Dubai (6pm) 25 Oct Afghanistan v B1, Sharjah (6pm) 26 Oct South Africa v West Indies, Dubai (2pm) Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah (6pm) 27 Oct England v B2, Abu Dhabi (2pm) B1 v A2, Abu Dhabi (6pm) 28 Oct Australia v A1, Dubai (6pm) 29 Oct West Indies v B2, Sharjah (2pm) Pakistan v Afghanistan, Dubai (6pm) 30 Oct South Africa v A1, Sharjah (2pm) Australia v England, Dubai (6pm) 31 Oct Afghanistan v A2, Abu Dhabi (2pm) India v New Zealand, Dubai (6pm) 1 Nov England v A1, Sharjah (6pm) 2 Nov South Africa v B2, Abu Dhabi (2pm) Pakistan v A2, Abu Dhabi (6pm) 3 Nov New Zealand v B1, Dubai (2pm) India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (6pm) 4 Nov Australia v B2, Dubai (2pm) West indies v A1, Abu Dhabi (6pm) 5 Nov New Zealand v A2, Sharjah (2pm) India v B1, Dubai (6pm) 6 Nov Australia v West Indies, Abu Dhabi (2pm) England v South Africa, Sharjah (6pm) 7 Nov New Zealand v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (2pm) Pakistan v B1, Sharjah (6pm) 8 Nov India v A2, Dubai (6pm)

Knock-out stage Matches

10 November: Semi-final 1 (A1 v B2), Abu Dhabi (6pm)

11 November: Semi-final 2 (B1 v A2), Dubai (6pm)

14 November: T20 World Cup Final, Dubai (6pm)